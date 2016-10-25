You have to see Kendall Jenner's model lookalike

Should Kendall Jenner ever want a day off from dominating the fashion world, we've found her perfect stand-in. Kate Bogucharskaia is an up-and-coming model from Russia – and she's a dead-ringer for Kendall.

Signed to Next Models Management, Kate has been making waves on social media thanks to her striking resemblance to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY

Kate Bogucharskaia is a dead-ringer for Kendall Jenner

The models both have similar long brunette hair, high cheekbones and pouty lips that have fans seeing double.

THE BEST CELEBRITY LOOKALIKES

While it was previously rumoured that Kendall was "concerned" that Kate was booking jobs based on their shared resemblance, it has since been revealed that the 20-year-old is not threatened by her doppelgänger's success.

VIEW GALLERY

The models bear a striking resemblance to each other

Kendall is not the first member of her family to have an incredible lookalike; Kim Kardashian has also found a doppelgänger in the form of Kamilla Osman, who gained over 350,000 Instagram followers thanks to her resemblance to the star.

Although some followers on Instagram insist Kamīlla's resemblance to Kim must be down to extensive surgery, the blogger recently denied this. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Kamīlla explained: "I had my nose done, which is rhinoplasty, for my health problems.



"I had a deviated septum so I couldn't breathe. That was for that and they tweaked it a bit. You know, why not? My lips, I did them when I was 16 or 15-years-old. As I was growing up, I always wanted big lips."



And Kamīlla confessed to being in awe of North and Saint's mother. She added: "I think she's such a gorgeous woman. I mean, probably one of the most gorgeous women in the world."