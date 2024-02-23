Skip to main contentSkip to footer
16 best floral dresses for spring 2024 - from M&S to ASOS, H&M & MORE
16 best floral dresses for spring: The blooming lovely styles you NEED in your wardrobe

21 minutes ago
Best floral dresses for women
Leanne Bayley
Leanne BayleyDirector of Lifestyle & Commerce
Spring is on the horizon. Ok, the weather is atrocious right now but it won't be gloomy forever. As we transition over to the new season, it's time to think of some new additions to your wardrobe. For example, as we move to March I always dig out my trench coat from the back of the wardrobe, the chunky boots get replaced with my ballet flats and my black jeans are switched to wide-leg trousers

I also embrace the easy-to-wear dress - and more specifically, the floral dress. I've searched the virtual high street in search of the most fabulous floral dresses. Keep scrolling for my top picks!

Celebrities wearing floral dresses

Celebrity style inspiration: Emily Blunt, Natalie Portman, Princess Kate, Zoe Saldana© Getty Images
How to style a floral dress for spring?

When it comes to styling a floral dress for spring, I reached out to Fashion Editor / Stylist Antonia Kraskowski for her top tips. Here's the stellar advice she gave me for styling a floral dress and not looking frumpy... 

  1. Accessories: "One of the easiest ways to make your favourite floral dress feel fresh is changing up your accessories. Add statement gold jewellery, chunky soled shoes and an oversized scrunchie in your hair for a Scandi girl inspired look."
  2. The rule of two: "If you’re heading to a wedding and want a sophisticated take on matchy-matchy, try picking out hues from your dress to form the basis for your accessories and outerwear. Stick to a maximum of two colours to keep the look cohesive."
  3. Opposites attract: "Want to toughen up those dainty ditsy prints? Add your favourite black leather jacket for a dash of timeless cool girl style."
  4. Go wild: "Don’t be afraid to think out of the box when it comes to styling up your dress – add a leopard print cardigan over your floral dress or polka dot pumps for a spot of cool clashing."
  5. Casual kicks: "Colourful trainers are a HUGE trend right now – add a pair of bright Adidas Sambas to your favourite floral dress for a new take on relaxed weekend wear."
Street style inspiration for how to nail the look© Getty Images
How we chose the best floral dresses

  • Price: I've searched high and low for floral dresses to match all budgets, from £25 for high street florals to £325 for a designer buy.
  • Variety: You might be after a floral maxi dress or a mini dress or just a casual dress to wear for work. I tried to mix up the edit to cater for more people. There's also plus size options in the mix, too. 
  • Trusted brands: All the brands I've chosen are trusted brands I, or members of the HELLO! team, swear by; we've not tried on all of the products but the brands are some of our favourites, so quality should be high.

The best floral dresses to shop right now

    M&S Collection Floral V-Neck Midaxi Tea Dress

    Marks & Spencer floral dress

    M&S Black & White Floral Dress

    Sizes available: UK 6-24

    Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £60

    Returns: Free within 35 days

    This short-sleeved tea dress is perfect for special occasions. The flattering v-neckline and a pretty all-over floral print is a real nod to spring. We also love the ruched detailing at the sides of the waist which provides a comfy feel. 

    ASOS X Topshop Blurred Floral Dress

    ASOS floral dress

    ASOS Red Floral Dress

    Sizes available: UK 6 - 16

    Shipping: Free for orders over £40

    Returns: Free within 28 days

    Spring is on its way, which means you need something bright in your wardrobe and this blurred floral print dress is a real showstopper.  The cap sleeves add a little bit of drama, as well as the blurred art all over the dress. 

    Karen Millen Diamante Trim Delicate Floral Woven Maxi Dress

    Karen Millen floral dress

    Karen Millen White Floral Dress

    Sizes available: UK 6 - 16

    Shipping: £4.99 Standard Delivery or free with Karen Millen Premier

    Returns: £2 within 28 days or free with Karen Millen Premier

    Designed with glamorous occasions in mind, this maxi dress is enriched with a vibrant tropical floral print. But do you know what else is special about this dress? The diamante-trim details across the high neckline, waistband and cuffs. 

    LoveShackFancy Kailo Wrap-Effect Floral-Print Silk-Chiffon Midi Dress

    LoveShackFancy Floral Dress

    LoveShackFancy Black Floral Dress

    Sizes available: UK XXS - L

    Shipping: £7 or free on orders over £300

    Returns: Free within 28 days

    Finding the perfect floral dress is not easy, but if your budget allows, you really need to check out LoveShackFancy, a brand that's synonymous with floral print design. We love the Kailo dress because of the lightweight, chiffon fabric featuring a French antique-inspired floral print. The long blouson sleeves adds a little drama to the overall look. 

    French Connection Gretha Belt Long Dress

    French Connection floral dress

    French Connection Blue Floral Dress

    Sizes available: UK 6 - 16

    Shipping: Free on orders over £75

    Returns: Free within 28 days

    Anyone else picturing Princess Kate wearing this dress? It's so her style. The abstract midi dress with a v-neck neckline and belt would be ideal for throwing in your suitcase for a city break when the weather gets warmer. 

    River Island White Abstract Halter Neck Shift Midi Dress

    River Island floral dress

    River Island White Floral Dress

    Sizes available: UK 6 - 18

    Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free on orders over £50

    Returns: Free within 28 days

    A halter neck dress can be super flattering and this floral number is absolutely gorgeous with its subtle floral print and ethereal style. It's a keeper! 

    Boohoo Ditsy Balloon Sleeve Milkmaid Maxi Dress

    Boohoo floral dress

    Boohoo Black Floral Dress

    Sizes available: UK 8 - 18

    Shipping: Free with Premier

    Returns: Free within 28 days

    Embrace your femininity with this stunning floral milkmaid maxi dress - it'll be a great dress to pack in your suitcase with you if you're off somewhere hot. If you’re keeping things casual, swap out the heels for flat sandals and you’re good to go.

    New Look Black Daisy Print Mesh High Neck Midaxi Dress

    Black Daisy Print Mesh High Neck Midaxi Dress

    New Look Black Floral Dress

    Sizes available: UK 6 - 22

    Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £35

    Returns: Free within 28 days

    We're eyeing up this new daisy print dress from New Look. Easily styled for those AM to PM occasions, this unique dress is cut to a midaxi length and adorned with daisies for a mood-boosting feel whatever the season.

    Boden Laura Jersey Midi Shirt Dress

    boden printed dress

    Boden Navy Floral Dress

    Sizes available: UK 8 - 22 (Petite, Regular, Long)

    Shipping: Free over £50

    Returns: Free within 90 days

    A printed midi dress is a must for your workwear wardrobe. They're airy enough to keep you feeling comfortable throughout the day and smart enough that you feel stylishly put together with minimal effort. We love this bold midi from Boden. 

    & Other Stories Frill-Tier Maxi Dress

    & other stories floral dress

    & Other Stories Floral Dress

    Sizes available: 32 - 34

    Shipping: Free for orders over £80

    Returns: Free within 30 days to store, or £3 via courier

    Oh, the drama! This isn't the floral dress for a wallflower, oh hell no. This is for someone who wants to have a MOMENT in a dress. Prepare to turn heads... 

    Phase Eight Lina Printed Long Sleeve Midi Dress

    Phase Eight Lina Printed Long Sleeve Midi Dress

    Phase Eight Pink Floral Dress

    Sizes available: UK 6 - 20

    Shipping: Free for orders over £150

    Returns: Free within 28 days

    Wedding season is upon us and this stunning floral dress would be great for a wedding guest dress - and to add to your wardrobe for future spring events. While the print is very pretty, and the pale pink base is delightful, it's the stunning sleeves that we love the most.

    H&M Blue & White Floral Crêpe Dress

    H&M Crêpe dress blue and white floral

    H&M Blue & White Floral Dress

    Sizes available: UK 4 - 22

    Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £30

    Returns: Free within 28 days

    If you're on the hunt for a fitted floral dress, we've found just the thing from H&M. The pretty blue and white colourway feels very modern and fresh, and not too overwhelming for someone wearing it. 

    Nadine Merabi 'Sophia' Floral Dress

    Nadine Merabi floral dress

    Nadine Merabi White Floral Dress

    Sizes available: UK 6 - 18

    Shipping: Free for orders over £340

    Returns: 14 days (not free)

    If you've got an invite to a wedding abroad, this could well be the dress? In fact, if you're a bride-to-be and you're getting married somewhere delightful and warm, this dress would make an exceptional evening dress in the nights before or after the wedding. 

    Sister Jane 'DREAM' Primrose Organza Wrap Dress

    Sister Jane floral wrap dress

    Sister Jane Pink Floral Dress

    Sizes available: XS - L

    Shipping: Free delivery on orders over £60

    Returns: 14 days

    Sister Jane is a brand known for its dramatic prints, and this floral number takes centre stage. The wrap-over style midi dress in a delightful floral organza jacquard fabric.

    Rixo 'Gail' Silk Maxi Dress

    Rixo Gail floral print maxi dress

    Rixo Red Floral Dress

    Sizes available: UK 6-20

    Shipping: £5 Standard Delivery

    Returns: Free within 14 days

    Rixo, we do not deserve you! This dress, isn't it just beautiful? The Gail gown's fluttery tiers and vibrant floral print are the stuff of red-carpet dreams.

    Nobody's Child Black Wildflower Shirred Bodice Liberty Midi Dress

    Nobody's child floral dress

    Nobody's Child Black Floral Dress

    Sizes available: UK 4 - 16

    Shipping: Fee for orders over £100

    Returns: Free within 30 days

    Can we have a moment for this black midi dress? Made entirely from responsible viscose, the wildflower printed dress is perfect for a casual look as move into the warmer months. The fitted bodice has been dreamt up with pleated detailing and a so-now square neckline. Wear yours with stompy boots then switch into barely-there sandals later.

Why you should trust me 

I have loved floral dresses for years! In fact, my favourite has to be this shirt dress from Zara. I love that I can dress it down for a holiday with flat shoes or dress it up with a pair of heels. It's also fun to accessorise with - I tend to pick out the boldest shade from a floral dress and just go wild with it. Here's a photo of me twirling while on holiday. 

View post on Instagram
 

Meet the expert

Antonia Kraskowski fashion stylist© Antonia Kraskowski

Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance Fashion Editor & Stylist with over 18 years of experience in the industry. Having worked for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines, a role she held for five years before going freelance. Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting across the globe, styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis.

