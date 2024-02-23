16 best floral dresses for spring: The blooming lovely styles you NEED in your wardrobe

Spring is on the horizon. Ok, the weather is atrocious right now but it won't be gloomy forever. As we transition over to the new season, it's time to think of some new additions to your wardrobe. For example, as we move to March I always dig out my trench coat from the back of the wardrobe, the chunky boots get replaced with my ballet flats and my black jeans are switched to wide-leg trousers.
I also embrace the easy-to-wear dress - and more specifically, the floral dress. I've searched the virtual high street in search of the most fabulous floral dresses. Keep scrolling for my top picks!
When it comes to styling a floral dress for spring, I reached out to Fashion Editor / Stylist Antonia Kraskowski for her top tips. Here's the stellar advice she gave me for styling a floral dress and not looking frumpy...
Accessories: "One of the easiest ways to make your favourite floral dress feel fresh is changing up your accessories. Add statement gold jewellery, chunky soled shoes and an oversized scrunchie in your hair for a Scandi girl inspired look."
The rule of two: "If you’re heading to a wedding and want a sophisticated take on matchy-matchy, try picking out hues from your dress to form the basis for your accessories and outerwear. Stick to a maximum of two colours to keep the look cohesive."
Opposites attract: "Want to toughen up those dainty ditsy prints? Add your favourite black leather jacket for a dash of timeless cool girl style."
Go wild: "Don’t be afraid to think out of the box when it comes to styling up your dress – add a leopard print cardigan over your floral dress or polka dot pumps for a spot of cool clashing."
Casual kicks: "Colourful trainers are a HUGE trend right now – add a pair of bright Adidas Sambas to your favourite floral dress for a new take on relaxed weekend wear."
How we chose the best floral dresses
Price: I've searched high and low for floral dresses to match all budgets, from £25 for high street florals to £325 for a designer buy.
Variety: You might be after a floral maxi dress or a mini dress or just a casual dress to wear for work. I tried to mix up the edit to cater for more people. There's also plus size options in the mix, too.
Trusted brands: All the brands I've chosen are trusted brands I, or members of the HELLO! team, swear by; we've not tried on all of the products but the brands are some of our favourites, so quality should be high.
The best floral dresses to shop right now
1/16
M&S Collection Floral V-Neck Midaxi Tea Dress
M&S Black & White Floral Dress
Sizes available: UK 6-24
Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £60
Returns: Free within 35 days
This short-sleeved tea dress is perfect for special occasions. The flattering v-neckline and a pretty all-over floral print is a real nod to spring. We also love the ruched detailing at the sides of the waist which provides a comfy feel.
2/16
ASOS X Topshop Blurred Floral Dress
ASOS Red Floral Dress
Sizes available: UK 6 - 16
Shipping: Free for orders over £40
Returns: Free within 28 days
Spring is on its way, which means you need something bright in your wardrobe and this blurred floral print dress is a real showstopper. The cap sleeves add a little bit of drama, as well as the blurred art all over the dress.
3/16
Karen Millen Diamante Trim Delicate Floral Woven Maxi Dress
Karen Millen White Floral Dress
Sizes available: UK 6 - 16
Shipping: £4.99 Standard Delivery or free with Karen Millen Premier
Returns: £2 within 28 days or free with Karen Millen Premier
Designed with glamorous occasions in mind, this maxi dress is enriched with a vibrant tropical floral print. But do you know what else is special about this dress? The diamante-trim details across the high neckline, waistband and cuffs.
Finding the perfect floral dress is not easy, but if your budget allows, you really need to check out LoveShackFancy, a brand that's synonymous with floral print design. We love the Kailo dress because of the lightweight, chiffon fabric featuring a French antique-inspired floral print. The long blouson sleeves adds a little drama to the overall look.
5/16
French Connection Gretha Belt Long Dress
French Connection Blue Floral Dress
Sizes available: UK 6 - 16
Shipping: Free on orders over £75
Returns: Free within 28 days
Anyone else picturing Princess Kate wearing this dress? It's so her style. The abstract midi dress with a v-neck neckline and belt would be ideal for throwing in your suitcase for a city break when the weather gets warmer.
6/16
River Island White Abstract Halter Neck Shift Midi Dress
River Island White Floral Dress
Sizes available: UK 6 - 18
Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free on orders over £50
Returns: Free within 28 days
A halter neck dress can be super flattering and this floral number is absolutely gorgeous with its subtle floral print and ethereal style. It's a keeper!
7/16
Boohoo Ditsy Balloon Sleeve Milkmaid Maxi Dress
Boohoo Black Floral Dress
Sizes available: UK 8 - 18
Shipping: Free with Premier
Returns: Free within 28 days
Embrace your femininity with this stunning floral milkmaid maxi dress - it'll be a great dress to pack in your suitcase with you if you're off somewhere hot. If you’re keeping things casual, swap out the heels for flat sandals and you’re good to go.
8/16
New Look Black Daisy Print Mesh High Neck Midaxi Dress
New Look Black Floral Dress
Sizes available: UK 6 - 22
Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £35
Returns: Free within 28 days
We're eyeing up this new daisy print dress from New Look. Easily styled for those AM to PM occasions, this unique dress is cut to a midaxi length and adorned with daisies for a mood-boosting feel whatever the season.
9/16
Boden Laura Jersey Midi Shirt Dress
Boden Navy Floral Dress
Sizes available: UK 8 - 22 (Petite, Regular, Long)
Shipping: Free over £50
Returns: Free within 90 days
A printed midi dress is a must for your workwear wardrobe. They're airy enough to keep you feeling comfortable throughout the day and smart enough that you feel stylishly put together with minimal effort. We love this bold midi from Boden.
10/16
& Other Stories Frill-Tier Maxi Dress
& Other Stories Floral Dress
Sizes available: 32 - 34
Shipping: Free for orders over £80
Returns: Free within 30 days to store, or £3 via courier
Oh, the drama! This isn't the floral dress for a wallflower, oh hell no. This is for someone who wants to have a MOMENT in a dress. Prepare to turn heads...
11/16
Phase Eight Lina Printed Long Sleeve Midi Dress
Phase Eight Pink Floral Dress
Sizes available: UK 6 - 20
Shipping: Free for orders over £150
Returns: Free within 28 days
Wedding season is upon us and this stunning floral dress would be great for a wedding guest dress - and to add to your wardrobe for future spring events. While the print is very pretty, and the pale pink base is delightful, it's the stunning sleeves that we love the most.
12/16
H&M Blue & White Floral Crêpe Dress
H&M Blue & White Floral Dress
Sizes available: UK 4 - 22
Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £30
Returns: Free within 28 days
If you're on the hunt for a fitted floral dress, we've found just the thing from H&M. The pretty blue and white colourway feels very modern and fresh, and not too overwhelming for someone wearing it.
13/16
Nadine Merabi 'Sophia' Floral Dress
Nadine Merabi White Floral Dress
Sizes available: UK 6 - 18
Shipping: Free for orders over £340
Returns: 14 days (not free)
If you've got an invite to a wedding abroad, this could well be the dress? In fact, if you're a bride-to-be and you're getting married somewhere delightful and warm, this dress would make an exceptional evening dress in the nights before or after the wedding.
14/16
Sister Jane 'DREAM' Primrose Organza Wrap Dress
Sister Jane Pink Floral Dress
Sizes available: XS - L
Shipping: Free delivery on orders over £60
Returns: 14 days
Sister Jane is a brand known for its dramatic prints, and this floral number takes centre stage. The wrap-over style midi dress in a delightful floral organza jacquard fabric.
15/16
Rixo 'Gail' Silk Maxi Dress
Rixo Red Floral Dress
Sizes available: UK 6-20
Shipping: £5 Standard Delivery
Returns: Free within 14 days
Rixo, we do not deserve you! This dress, isn't it just beautiful? The Gail gown's fluttery tiers and vibrant floral print are the stuff of red-carpet dreams.
16/16
Nobody's Child Black Wildflower Shirred Bodice Liberty Midi Dress
Nobody's Child Black Floral Dress
Sizes available: UK 4 - 16
Shipping: Fee for orders over £100
Returns: Free within 30 days
Can we have a moment for this black midi dress? Made entirely from responsible viscose, the wildflower printed dress is perfect for a casual look as move into the warmer months. The fitted bodice has been dreamt up with pleated detailing and a so-now square neckline. Wear yours with stompy boots then switch into barely-there sandals later.
Why you should trust me
I have loved floral dresses for years! In fact, my favourite has to be this shirt dress from Zara. I love that I can dress it down for a holiday with flat shoes or dress it up with a pair of heels. It's also fun to accessorise with - I tend to pick out the boldest shade from a floral dress and just go wild with it. Here's a photo of me twirling while on holiday.
Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance Fashion Editor & Stylist with over 18 years of experience in the industry. Having worked for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines, a role she held for five years before going freelance. Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting across the globe, styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis.