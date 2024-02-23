16 best floral dresses for spring: The blooming lovely styles you NEED in your wardrobe

Spring is on the horizon. Ok, the weather is atrocious right now but it won't be gloomy forever. As we transition over to the new season, it's time to think of some new additions to your wardrobe. For example, as we move to March I always dig out my trench coat from the back of the wardrobe, the chunky boots get replaced with my ballet flats and my black jeans are switched to wide-leg trousers.

I also embrace the easy-to-wear dress - and more specifically, the floral dress. I've searched the virtual high street in search of the most fabulous floral dresses. Keep scrolling for my top picks!

Celebrities wearing floral dresses

© Getty Images Celebrity style inspiration: Emily Blunt, Natalie Portman, Princess Kate, Zoe Saldana

How to style a floral dress for spring?

When it comes to styling a floral dress for spring, I reached out to Fashion Editor / Stylist Antonia Kraskowski for her top tips. Here's the stellar advice she gave me for styling a floral dress and not looking frumpy...

Accessories: "One of the easiest ways to make your favourite floral dress feel fresh is changing up your accessories. Add statement gold jewellery, chunky soled shoes and an oversized scrunchie in your hair for a Scandi girl inspired look." The rule of two: "If you’re heading to a wedding and want a sophisticated take on matchy-matchy, try picking out hues from your dress to form the basis for your accessories and outerwear. Stick to a maximum of two colours to keep the look cohesive." Opposites attract: "Want to toughen up those dainty ditsy prints? Add your favourite black leather jacket for a dash of timeless cool girl style." Go wild: "Don’t be afraid to think out of the box when it comes to styling up your dress – add a leopard print cardigan over your floral dress or polka dot pumps for a spot of cool clashing." Casual kicks: "Colourful trainers are a HUGE trend right now – add a pair of bright Adidas Sambas to your favourite floral dress for a new take on relaxed weekend wear."

© Getty Images Street style inspiration for how to nail the look

How we chose the best floral dresses

Price: I've searched high and low for floral dresses to match all budgets, from £25 for high street florals to £325 for a designer buy.

I've searched high and low for floral dresses to match all budgets, from £25 for high street florals to £325 for a designer buy. Variety: You might be after a floral maxi dress or a mini dress or just a casual dress to wear for work. I tried to mix up the edit to cater for more people. There's also plus size options in the mix, too.

You might be after a floral maxi dress or a mini dress or just a casual dress to wear for work. I tried to mix up the edit to cater for more people. There's also plus size options in the mix, too. Trusted brands: All the brands I've chosen are trusted brands I, or members of the HELLO! team, swear by; we've not tried on all of the products but the brands are some of our favourites, so quality should be high.

The best floral dresses to shop right now

Why you should trust me

I have loved floral dresses for years! In fact, my favourite has to be this shirt dress from Zara. I love that I can dress it down for a holiday with flat shoes or dress it up with a pair of heels. It's also fun to accessorise with - I tend to pick out the boldest shade from a floral dress and just go wild with it. Here's a photo of me twirling while on holiday.

Meet the expert

© Antonia Kraskowski

Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance Fashion Editor & Stylist with over 18 years of experience in the industry. Having worked for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines, a role she held for five years before going freelance. Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting across the globe, styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis.