9 best linen trousers to look effortlessly stylish in this summer

Linen trousers are the trend that's here to stay. Stylish, smart, and best of all comfortable, the breezy trousers are a wardrobe staple for the warm weather. A go-to for when it's too hot for jeans but I don't want to have my legs out, the timeless trousers are a must for building a capsule wardrobe, and they just so happen to be flattering on every figure.
Classic beige linen trousers can be paired with just about anything in your wardrobe, from everyday white T-shirts to bright floral tops, and I've seen so many takes on the traditional style recently, with striped linen trousers being a popular choice for summer. The sartorial style is perfect for teaming with loafers and blouses for work, while wide-leg linen trousers give a relaxed finish that looks beyond chic with chunky dad sandals and sleeveless tops.
Beige, navy, black, and white linen trousers have all been hitting the high street for the new season, and I've picked out the very best styles to shop now.
Style: Whether you're looking for a pair of white linen trousers to wear this summer or a classic pair to level up your work wardrobe, I've picked out a range of different styles including petite and long options.
Price: I've chosen pieces in a range of price points, starting from £30, so there should be something to suit every budget.
Trusted brands: While I haven't tried on all of the trousers in the edit, I've chosen only from brands that are known and loved by the HELLO! Shopping Team, and that I believe are truly worth shopping.
M&S Linen Blend Wide Leg Trousers
M&S Linen Trousers
Sizes: 6-24
Shipping: £3.99 or free with a £60 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
M&S's classic linen trousers can be worn in countless ways for work and everyday dressing. They have a wide-leg cut, with pleats at the front and a zip closure for a tailored finish. The high-waist design is ideal for pairing with blouses, knitwear, and bodysuits, making them an easy-to-wear staple all year round.
Boden Hampstead Linen Trousers
Boden Linen Trousers
Sizes: 6-22
Colours: Available in five colours
Shipping: £3.95 or free with a £50 spend
Returns: Within 90 days
An elegant twist on the traditional linen style, Boden's navy trousers feature a straight leg with a cropped ankle, sitting effortlessly on the waist with an elasticated back for comfort. The style is complete with functional pockets that are tacked to maintain the shape. I'd recommend teaming the trousers with a waistcoat and loafers for a smart-casual ensemble, or opt for a white boxy T-shirt and trainers for a laid-back look.
& Other Stories Relaxed Breezy Trousers
& Other Stories Linen Trousers
Sizes: 32-44
Colours: Available in cream and black
Shipping: £4 or free with a £80 spend
Returns: Within 30 days
& Other Stories never disappoints when it comes to chic capsule pieces, and these linen trousers will become a go-to in any wardrobe. The lightweight linen fabric is cut to a high waist, with a relaxed fit for comfort and versatility. Finished with belt loops and duo pockets, the trousers will pair with everything from cropped vests to ribbed knitwear.
Mint Velvet Wide Leg Linen Trousers
Mint Velvet Linen Trousers
Sizes: XS-XL
Shipping: £3.95 or free with a £100 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
Colourful linen trousers look incredible paired with white shirts and other neutral pieces, and I love this pastel orange pair from Mint Velvet. The tailored fit gives a sophisticated appearance, while the wide-leg cut makes the trousers suitable for holiday wear and casual styling.
Karen Millen Linen Wide Leg Woven Trousers
Karen Millen Linen Trousers
Sizes: 6-16
Colours: Available in black, tan, sage
Shipping: £4.99 for standard delivery
Returns: Within 28 days
Made with a premium linen mix, Karen Millen's black linen trousers are the one for day-to-night dressing. The tailored fit with pin dart detailing looks so luxe, and I'd style these with a white bodysuit, matching heels and chunky gold jewellery to complete the look.
Mango Straight Striped Trousers
Mango Linen Trousers
Sizes: 6-14
Shipping: £3.95 or free over £30
Returns: Within 30 days
Striped trousers are everywhere right now, and Mango's linen pair are giving a sophisticated twist to the classic style with the straight design and concealed hook and zip fastening. The effortless style looks amazing paired with a cream sleeveless top and gold sandals, and they would be ideal for teaming with black knitwear and ballet flats for work.
New Look Linen Blend Wide-Leg Tailored Trousers
New Look Linen Trousers
Sizes: 6-22
Colours: Available in brown, black, white, green
Shipping: £2.99 or free with a £50 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
New Look's brown linen trousers feature a tailored wide leg, a high waist, and a flattering pleated front. The relaxed fit looks so stylish paired with the matching blazer, but I could totally see these being worn with a plain black T-shirt or a cream cardigan and trainers.
H&M Wide Linen-Blend Trousers
H&M Linen Trousers
Sizes: 4-22
Colours: Available in white stripe and black
Shipping: £3.99 or free with a £30 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
H&M's tailored linen trousers are so stylish for every season. Made from a linen and cotton weave, they feature a loose fit and a high waist, finished with pleats at the front. The subtle stripe print gives a unique touch while still being versatile to pair with just about anything in your wardrobe, and I would be opting for a black blazer and loafers to round off the look.
ASOS Petite Linen Wide Leg Trousers
ASOS Linen Trousers
Sizes: 4-18
Shipping: £4.50 or free with a £40 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
ASOS's khaki linen trousers look beyond comfortable with their drawstring tie waist and wide-leg. The mid-rise style is so on trend, and trousers are definitely one for building your capsule wardrobe.
