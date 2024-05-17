9 best linen trousers to look effortlessly stylish in this summer

Linen trousers are the trend that's here to stay. Stylish, smart, and best of all comfortable, the breezy trousers are a wardrobe staple for the warm weather. A go-to for when it's too hot for jeans but I don't want to have my legs out, the timeless trousers are a must for building a capsule wardrobe, and they just so happen to be flattering on every figure.

Classic beige linen trousers can be paired with just about anything in your wardrobe, from everyday white T-shirts to bright floral tops, and I've seen so many takes on the traditional style recently, with striped linen trousers being a popular choice for summer. The sartorial style is perfect for teaming with loafers and blouses for work, while wide-leg linen trousers give a relaxed finish that looks beyond chic with chunky dad sandals and sleeveless tops.

Beige, navy, black, and white linen trousers have all been hitting the high street for the new season, and I've picked out the very best styles to shop now.

© Getty Meghan Markle has been seen sporting the timeless trouser trend

© Getty Hailey Bieber looked so chic in her linen look

How I chose the best linen trousers