9 beautiful Ascot-appropriate dresses for a day at the races

Royal Ascot will be here before we know it. Taking place this year from 18-22 June, it's become as much about what you wear as it is the races, so make sure you've brushed up on the rules before choosing your all-important outfit. Attended by royalty, celebrities and paparazzi, there's arguably nowhere more important to be sartorially savvy.

The strict dress code includes rules on hem lengths, shoulder straps and headpieces, and while everyone is encouraged to dress up for the occasion, each enclosure has slightly different rules.

Royal Enclosure dress code

- Dresses and skirts should be a modest length, falling no shorter than just above the knee.

- Dresses and tops must have straps that are a minimum width of one inch or more.

- Strapless, off-the-shoulder, halterneck and spaghetti straps are not permitted.

- Jackets and pashminas may be worn, but tops and dresses underneath must still comply with the dress code.

- Trouser suits are permitted but should be full-length and of matching material and colours.

- Jumpsuits are also permitted and have the same regulations as dresses.

- Hats must be worn. However, a headpiece with a minimum base of four inches (10cm) is acceptable.

© Dave Benett Princess Kate wore a bespoke Alexander McQueen dress and matching Philip Treacy hat to attend Royal Ascot last summer

Queen Anne Enclosure & Village Enclosure dress code

- A dress or top and skirt, with shoulder or halter neck straps (no minimum length)

- A trouser suit of matching material and colour

- A jumpsuit that falls below the knee and complies with the shoulder strap requirements

- A hat, headpiece or fascinator

© Max Mumby/Indigo Zara Tindall wore a white lace midi dress by Scanlan Theodore and a bespoke floral hat by Emily London Headwear at Ladies Day 2023

Windsor Enclosure dress code

- Attendees are encouraged to dress in smart daywear with a hat or fascinator, but there is no official dress code for the Windsor Enclosure.

Is there a theme for Ascot 2024?

The Royal Ascot 2024 theme and Look Book is yet to be released, but the dress code remains unchanged. Last year it hoped to inspire racegoers to be a little more inventive with their ensembles, moving the focus towards outfits that represent their individual style.

Sustainability continued to be at the forefront and guests were encouraged to consider looking in charity shops, boutiques, vintage emporiums and resale websites for their outfits.

Most brands are yet to drop their Race Day collections, but if you want to get your outfit sorted early and you're looking online for a dress, I've found the most stylish pieces available to shop now. I also got in touch with celebrity stylist Miranda Holder (@mirandaholder) to get her tips on what to wear to Royal Ascot 2024.

3 styling tips for Royal Ascot - according to a celebrity stylist Channel a Grecian Goddess: "White - and similar shades such as ivory and ecru - have been a major fashion story on the runways recently, and appropriately for Race Day, floaty, feminine white dresses have been heavily favoured by designers. Frothy, diaphanous creations with oodles of fabric offer the perfect solution to Ascot's tricky dress code, ensuring plenty of coverage in their ample folds. Choose a light fabric which drapes well, such as chiffon or silk, and allow these feminine, romantic styles to speak for themselves."

The best Royal Ascot dresses to shop for 2024