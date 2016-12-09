The history surrounding Kate's tiara

The Duchess of Cambridge made a dazzling appearance at the annual diplomatic dinner at Buckingham Palace on Thursday. Wearing a red Jenny Packham gown and sparkling diamond earrings, Kate topped off the look with the finest accessory of all – the Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara.

The headpiece was a favourite of Prince William's late mother Princess Diana, after being presented to her as a wedding gift from the Queen in 1981.

It was created by jewellers Garrard in 1914 for Queen Mary, from pearls and diamonds already in her family's possession. The design has a strong French influence, featuring 19 open work diamond arches enclosing an oriental pearl drop, and is surrounded by single diamonds and upright oval pearl spikes.

The gala dinner marked the second time Kate has worn the headpiece, and only the fifth time she has been seen wearing a tiara. The Duchess previously selected the accessory for the 2015 diplomatic reception, pairing it with an icy blue Alexander McQueen gown.

During her five years as a royal Kate has worn three different tiaras in public, starting with the Cartier Halo tiara she wore on her wedding day in April 2011. Another piece from the royal collection, the tiara was originally bought as a love token by the future George VI for his wife Elizabeth, who later gave it to their daughter Princess Elizabeth on her 18th birthday.

She has also worn the Papyrus/Lotus Flower tiara for the 2013 annual diplomatic reception and again at her first ever state banquet in October 2015. The much-loved piece once belonged to the Queen Mother and started out as a necklace before being transformed into a tiara, crowned by diamond arches and studded with pearls.