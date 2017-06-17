The Queen looks elegant in blue at the Trooping the Colour parade The Queen wore a lovely pastel blue skirt suit to mark her official birthday on Saturday

The Queen looked beautiful in a dusty blue skirt suit as she rode with Prince Philip in the carriage at the Trooping the Colour parade on Saturday morning to mark her official birthday. Her Majesty could be seen in a sophisticated textured jacket embellished with a faint floral print. The colours matched perfectly with a bow adorned hat. Her outfit was accessorised with a pearl necklace and earrings. In terms of make-up the 91-year-old looked lovely with a sweep of bronzer and vibrant pink lipstick.

The Queen looked lovely in a pastel blue jacket and matching hat

The annual parade has taken place since 1748 to mark the official commemoration of the sovereign's birthday. Throughout her reign, the Queen has looked fabulous in many vibrant skirt suits – which has seen colours range from canary yellow to blush over the years, more often than not accessorised with a broach, pearls and matching hat.

Back in 1998, the Queen wore a lovely sunny yellow jacket, which looked fabulous with white gloves and a textured canary-hued hat with a contrasting white lining. A pair of statement pearl earrings and necklace added an elegant touch to her look. Meanwhile, in 2003, she looked a vision in a royal blue patterned blue and white dress teamed with a royal blue jacket, white gloves and a white hat, while last year, she stood out in a striking green number.

The Queen back in 2003 in another blue ensemble

The Trooping of Colour parade on Saturday morning was marked with a minute’s silence to honour the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire in London, along with those who died in the recent terror attacks in London and Manchester.

On Saturday morning, the Queen released her official birthday message, which further paid tribute to the victims, which stated: “This year, however, it is difficult to escape a very sombre national mood. In recent months, the country has witnessed a succession of terrible tragedies. As a nation, we continue to reflect and pray for all those who have been directly affected by these events. During recent visits in Manchester and London, I have been profoundly struck by the immediate inclination of people throughout the country to offer comfort and support to those in desperate need."

The Queen continued: "Put to the test, the United Kingdom has been resolute in the face of adversity. United in our sadness, we are equally determined, without fear or favour, to support all those rebuilding lives so horribly affected by injury and loss." She signed the letter "Elizabeth R."