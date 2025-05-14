10 trendy and timeless denim dresses that are perfect for women of any age

Choosing the perfect summer dress is no mean feat, but the reliable denim dress makes a comeback every year - it's a faithful staple for a lot of women, and it's easy to see why. What I love about the denim dress is the fact that it's perfect for women of any age. There are lots of dresses on the high street that are targeted to a younger crowd, but this one? Well you needn't fear.

The denim dresses I want to feature in this edit are versatile, flattering, and most importantly, age-inclusive! For older women, the denim dress would ideally be comfortable, modest yet modern and easy to wear.

Whether you're looking for a short mini, a midi or even a maxi. You might be after a fun flirty dress or perhaps you're looking for a more refined, classic look.

Celebrities wearing denim dresses - the styling inspiration you might like

© Getty Images, Shutterstock Celebrities wearing denim dresses - from left to right: Meghan Markle, Kendall Jenner, Olvia Holt and Heidi Klum

How I chose the best denim dresses for women

Flattering: I want this to be a trendy edit but I also want to make sure the denim dresses will be flattering, too. From A-line cuts, belted waists, and button-front designs, these are all the styles that flatter a variety of body shapes.

I don't want to include lots of expensive dresses but I also want to promote sustainable brands. I will no doubt stick to the high street and some favourite brands that I trust. Fabric: In the summer we're after more lightweight, soft-touch fabrics with a bit of stretch, making them ideal for all-day wear.

How to style the denim dress if you're an older woman

I am in my forties, so I recognise the way I wear a denim dress now is very different to how I'd have worn one in my twenties. Older women can elevate a denim dress with classic accessories - think leather belts, elegant scarves, or statement jewellery. Neutral-toned shoes and handbags in tan, black, or white create a timeless look.

© Getty Queen Letizia, 52, wore an unexpected denim belted dress at the Retina Eco awards

Best denim dresses for women

1/ 10 Boden Sleeveless Midi Denim Dress © Boden £136 AT BODEN $198 AT BODEN US 80% cotton 20% recycled cotton

Machine washable

Sleeveless

Fit and flare Editor's Note: This dress is described on the Boden website as your "new best friend". This dress is guaranteed to make you feel good and it'll always be there for you - it's so timeless. The sculpted bodice shape and ever-so-slightly flared skirt with tie belt will be super flattering and the vintage dark blue hue is ever so chic.

2/ 10 River Island Blue Denim Corset Midi Dress © River Island £49 AT RIVER ISLAND $110 AT RIVER ISLAND US 100% Cotton

Corset style

Fitted with A-line skirt Editor's Note: River Island is dropping so many lovely summer pieces right now, and this denim dress is making me swoon. What's more, it looks ever so much like a designer denim dress I saw Kristen Bell wore last summer. Made with 100% cotton for a comfortable feel that's lightweight and breathable, it has a corset-like fit and the versatile style could be worn for a special occasion or for a chic garden party.



3/ 10 H&M Collared White Denim Dress © H&M £37.99 from H&M $47.99 from H&M 100% Cotton

Mini length

Collared

Available in white and blue Editor's Note: If you're looking for a casual denim dress to create glam holiday looks, H&M's white denim mini dress is the one. It has a collared neckline and will look fabulous with a pair of gladiator sandals or a girls holiday.



4/ 10 Mango Strappy Denim Midi Dress © Mango £35.99 AT MANGO $69.99 AT MANGO US Editor's Note: Mango's denim dress is ideal for heatwave or a vacation. It features a midaxi cut (or maxi if you're tall!) and is strappy in design. I'd love to wear this for a day out in the pub garden sipping rose wine with my friends. Pair with statement earrings for a chic holiday ensemble.



5/ 10 Next Mid Blue Tie Front Smock Denim Dress © Next £48 AT NEXT $74 AT NEXT US 100% Cotton

Throw on style

Smock Editor's Note: Who doesn't love an easy to throw-on smock dress? This one from Next looks fashionable and comfortable - the perfect balance of the two. Wear for work or play, you won't regret buying this one.



6/ 10 Scamp & Dude Authentic Indigo Zip Detail Tiered Midi Denim Dress © Scamp & Dude £135 AT SCAMP & DUDE Responsibly sourced cotton

Elasticated waist

Increased bust and waist measurement for a better fit

Wash inside out at 30 degrees

Editor's Note: Scamp & Dude is becoming a strong favourite here at HELLO HQ and this denim dress wins brownie points for the flattering fit. Crafted from responsibly sourced cotton, this authentic indigo zip detail tiered midi dress is all about off-duty charm.The sweet short puff sleeve sleeves make it ideal for warmer days and the elasticated waist has a flattering fit and flare style.

7/ 10 ASOS Denim Wrap Dress © ASOS £36 AT ASOS $49.99 AT ASOS US 100% Cotton

Wrap style

Mini length Editor's Note: This denim wrap dress from ASOS is selling fast, so be warned. I think this dress will be super flattering whether you're at home or abroad. I would wear this with a pair of chunky fisherman sandals and a raffia clutch bag.



8/ 10 Reformation 'Pippa' Denim Dress © Reformation £248 AT REFORMATION $248 AT REFORMATION US 100% Organically Grown Cotton

Halterneck

Fitted with A-line skirt Editor's Note: Reformation 'Pippa' denim dress is so stylish and would look incredible for a special occasion such as a wedding. I'd recommend opting for gold sandals and gold Celine sunglasses to complete the look.



9/ 10 New Look Dark Blue Denim Look V-Waist Midi Dress © New Look £39.99 AT NEW LOOK 91% Cotton, 9% Linen

Fitted body

Fit and flare design

Machine washable Editor's Note: I think it's pretty obvious that this denim dress style is a key trend for summer 2025. The fit-and-flare design with a tight bodice is almost Bridgerton-esque. With its clean lines and classic shape, this will be a stylish staple for summer wardrobes. Made from cotton and linen, it has a flowy feel that is comfortable to wear on warm days.



