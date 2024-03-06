7 best cropped jackets to give you Chanel girl vibes this spring

First made a fashion It-girl item by Coco Chanel in the 1950s, a tweed bouclé jacket remains a truly timeless piece. Still synonymous with the French fashion house, they've also been seen on the runways at the likes of Balmain, Celine and Isabel Marant.
Once worn by Princess Diana and Brigitte Bardot, in more recent years a cropped tweed Chanel jacket has been the look du jour, spotted on everyone from Princess Kate to Kate Moss. So it's no wonder the high street has been awash with similar styles.
Looking for a new jacket for the transitioning seasons? It's the perfect piece to dress up your off-duty denim or complete your occasionwear. We've even seen Miu Miu proving its versatility by pairing tweed jackets with athlesiure on the runway.
The best cropped jackets at a glance
The trending cropped jacket: M&S Collection Tweed Collarless Short Jacket, £75 / £129
The black cropped jacket: Abercrombie & Fitch Collarless Tweed Jacket, £110 / $120
The cream cropped jacket: River Island Cream Bouclé Crop Trophy Jacket, £70 / $130
The red cropped jacket: Mango Crop Tweed Jacket, £89.99 / $139.99
The pink cropped jacket: Reformation Trista Jacket,£298 / $298
Royals and celebrities wearing cropped tweed jackets
Of course French fashionista Camille Charriere has stepped out in a Chanel jacket, pictured above outside the runway show in Paris, while Katie Holmes made a case for a bolder shade wearing a statement red piece from the AW19 collection. Meghan Markle chose a chic black style by Celine to wear to the Invictus Games in 2022, while Elsa Hosk took to the streets of Paris, looking amazing in this Chanel-inspired cream cropped jacket by Marcéla London.
The trending must-have
Back in 2022,the Duchess of Sussex stepped out at the Invictus Games wearing a cropped black tweed jacket with gold buttons by Celine, which she paired with high-waisted jeans by Moussy Vintage, a crossbody bag also by Celine, and two-tone ballet flats by Chanel. Meghan perfectly demonstrated how a cropped tweed jacket can be used to dress up and add a touch of sophistication to the most casual outfits. Below you'll find very similar pieces from Abercrombie, Arket and more.
How to style a cropped jacket
As well as the classic jeans and white t-shirt (an eternal fail-safe), I'd wear a cropped Chanel-style jacket to elevate a little black dress. I also love how Elsa has styled her cream jacket with a pair of wide-leg trousers and chunky gold jewellery, for a look that's ideal for the office or even running errands.
How I chose the best cropped jackets
Style: All of these cropped jackets have the iconic Chanel vibe, with a tweed, bouclé or similar knitted finish.
Brands: I've only included pieces from fashion brands known, loved and trusted by the HELLO! shopping team.
Price: Everything in this edit is more affordable than the original, but I've included jackets for a range of budgets from £44 at H&M to £298 at Reformation.
M&S Collection Tweed Collarless Short Jacket
M&S Cropped Jacket
Sizes available: UK 6-24
Colours available: Cream, Navy
Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £60
Returns: Free within 35 days
Marks & Spencer just dropped this cropped textured jacket and it's getting five-star reviews across the board. Available in two chic colours, cream and navy, its made from pure cotton and features classic gold hardware and a sleek collarless silhouette.
Abercrombie & Fitch Collarless Tweed Jacket
Abercrombie & Fitch Cropped Jacket
Sizes available: XXS-XL
Colours available: Black, Cream
Shipping: £3.95 Standard Delivery
Returns: Free within 60 days
I love Abercrombie for staple pieces, and this top-rated cropped jacket is so similar to Meghan Markle's Chanel piece, with a high street price tag. The collarless jacket comes in a soft tweed fabric, with gold buttons, a curved hem and two front pockets.
Mango Crop Tweed Jacket
Mango Cropped Jacket
Sizes available: XXS-XXL
Colours available: Red
Shipping: £3.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £30
Returns: Free within 30 days
Channel Katie Holmes in Mango's red jacket. The high street store has one of the best collections of cropped textured jackets on the high street, and this style is fully lined, with two-buttoned flap chest pockets and a front snap button closure.
River Island Cream Boucle Crop Trophy Jacket
River Island Cropped Jacket
Sizes available: UK 6-18
Colours available: Cream, Dogtooth
Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £50
Returns: Free within 28 days
Made from a bouclé fabric, River Island's cream cropped jacket is the classy piece you need in your spring wardrobe. It has a collarless cut, decorative pockets and silver button fastenings. I love it worn to dress up an off-duty pair of straight leg jeans.
Reformation Trista Jacket
Reformation Cropped Jacket
Sizes available: XS-XL
Colours available: Pink, White, Blue, Black
Shipping: £6 Standard Delivery or free over £100
Returns: £6 within 30 days
I'm getting Jackie Kennedy vibes from this gorgeous pink cropped jacket by Reformation. The slim-fitting tweed style piece is made from a wool blend, has gold hardware, and looks amazing styled with the matching shorts.
Arket Tweed Jacket
Arket Cropped Jacket
Sizes available: EUR 34-44
Colours available: Black
Shipping: £5 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £125
Returns: Free within 30 days
Arket's tweed jacket has contrasting detail and a bouclé finish, making it a dead ringer for Chanel's iconic style. It has a regular fit, button closure and features raw edges at bottom hem and cuffs.
H&M Textured-Weave Jacket
H&M Cropped Jacket
Sizes available: XS-XXL
Colours available: White
Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £30
Returns: Free within 28 days
H&M just dropped this Chanel style cropped jacket - and it's so affordable. Fully lined and made from a textured weave, it comes with a round neckline, subtle shoulder pads, and decorative buttons.