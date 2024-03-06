7 best cropped jackets to give you Chanel girl vibes this spring

First made a fashion It-girl item by Coco Chanel in the 1950s, a tweed bouclé jacket remains a truly timeless piece. Still synonymous with the French fashion house, they've also been seen on the runways at the likes of Balmain, Celine and Isabel Marant.

Once worn by Princess Diana and Brigitte Bardot, in more recent years a cropped tweed Chanel jacket has been the look du jour, spotted on everyone from Princess Kate to Kate Moss. So it's no wonder the high street has been awash with similar styles.

Looking for a new jacket for the transitioning seasons? It's the perfect piece to dress up your off-duty denim or complete your occasionwear. We've even seen Miu Miu proving its versatility by pairing tweed jackets with athlesiure on the runway.

The best cropped jackets at a glance The trending cropped jacket: M&S Collection Tweed Collarless Short Jacket, £75 £129

M&S Collection Tweed Collarless Short Jacket, The black cropped jacket: Abercrombie & Fitch Collarless Tweed Jacket, £110 $120

Abercrombie & Fitch Collarless Tweed Jacket, The cream cropped jacket: River Island Cream Bouclé Crop Trophy Jacket, £70 $130

River Island Cream Bouclé Crop Trophy Jacket, The red cropped jacket: Mango Crop Tweed Jacket, £89.99 $139.99

Mango Crop Tweed Jacket, The pink cropped jacket: Reformation Trista Jacket, £298 $298

Royals and celebrities wearing cropped tweed jackets

(L-R Camille Charriere, Katie Holmes, Meghan Markle, Elsa Hosk)

Of course French fashionista Camille Charriere has stepped out in a Chanel jacket, pictured above outside the runway show in Paris, while Katie Holmes made a case for a bolder shade wearing a statement red piece from the AW19 collection. Meghan Markle chose a chic black style by Celine to wear to the Invictus Games in 2022, while Elsa Hosk took to the streets of Paris, looking amazing in this Chanel-inspired cream cropped jacket by Marcéla London.

The trending must-have

Lookalikes of Meghan's Celine jacket have been seen all over the high street

Back in 2022, the Duchess of Sussex stepped out at the Invictus Games wearing a cropped black tweed jacket with gold buttons by Celine, which she paired with high-waisted jeans by Moussy Vintage, a crossbody bag also by Celine, and two-tone ballet flats by Chanel. Meghan perfectly demonstrated how a cropped tweed jacket can be used to dress up and add a touch of sophistication to the most casual outfits. Below you'll find very similar pieces from Abercrombie, Arket and more.

How to style a cropped jacket

As well as the classic jeans and white t-shirt (an eternal fail-safe), I'd wear a cropped Chanel-style jacket to elevate a little black dress. I also love how Elsa has styled her cream jacket with a pair of wide-leg trousers and chunky gold jewellery, for a look that's ideal for the office or even running errands.

How I chose the best cropped jackets