Holly Willoughby turns heads in £280 Temperley London coat This Morning star wraps up in latest outfit

Holly Willoughby looked especially cosy on Wednesday, ahead of her appearance on This Morning. The TV star stunned her followers with a photo of her latest 'outfit of the day' - a checked mini skirt and khaki green coat. The striking skirt costs £170 skirt from luxury directional brand Maje, and she teamed it with a close-fitting, on-trend olive green roll neck jumper, which retails at £150 from high-end knitwear brand John Smedley.

Holly posted a very cosy 'outfit of the day'

The top featured a slim fitting high-neck that flattered her trim physique, and co-ordinated with the statement checks on Holly's skirt. She completed her outfit with a co-ordinating khaki green military style coat - which is by Alice Temperley's diffusion line Somerset, and is priced at £280 - a pair of black leather ankle boots from Topshop, and black opaque tights.

Holly's skirt is by Maje and is priced at £170

Holly has cemented her position as a style icon in recent years, and her daily outfits often sell out within hours of her wearing them. Luckily for fans, her latest ensemble is still available online. But be quick - there's a high chance this look will soon sell out too!

Holly kept warm in Somerset by Alice Temperley coat

Earlier this week, Holly brightened up the This Morning studios in a rainbow mini skirt, and also a gold midi skirt, which she added special effect app 'kira kira', which made her snaps dazzle in the light! It seems the This Morning host is ready for the party season with her festive wardrobe! The TV presenter also posted a behind-the-scenes snap of her filming on Tuesday evening; in which she looked incredible in a lace dress by Ganni, and designer stamps by Giuseppe Zanotti.

