Beauty expert-approved gifts for every occasion: makeup, fragrance and more

I get it, the world of beauty and wellness can be a minefield and if you are gift-hunting for a makeup lover or self-care obsessive, who seems to have all the cult products already, the stakes are high.

To make your life easier, and take some of the stress out of shopping, I thought I’d share some of the beauty and wellness gifts on my radar that I’ve tried and would love to receive.

Whether you’re shopping for a birthday, a new home or a ‘just-because’ gift, see this as your expert-approved guide to the best of the best beauty gifts.

For the light sleeper: Drowsy Silk Sleep Mask

Drowsy's Silk Sleep Mask is Lydia's secret to a blissful sleep

I have been obsessed with these sleep masks since I first got my hands on one and I’ve been recommending them to friends and family ever since. I’ve never been an eye mask person but there’s something so comforting about the way this one wraps around your head without any tight elastic and it really does block out all the light. You’ll find me wearing mine nightly but they’re especially good for an in-flight kip for any jet-setters.

For the fragrance lover: DedCool Travel Trio Tin

Dedcool's Travel Trio makes a great gift for fragrance lovers

A new addition to Space NK’s scent offering, and the most searched for fragrance band on the site, Ded Cool is the latest American brand to land on UK shores and it already has a cult following of you guessed it…cool girls. I love a discovery set as a gift; a new scent is notoriously tricky to buy for others. This means they get to try something new and find a fragrance they’ll fall in love with.

For the makeup obsessed: Refy Lip Collection

Give lips some extra TLC with this duo from Refy

You’ll be hard pushed to find someone that doesn’t fall in love with this duo. The lip liner doesn’t budge and the metal applicator on the gloss feels cooling as you apply a slick of gloss. I love wearing them both together for a 90s-esque pout.

For the bougie home-owner: Byredo Summer Rain Candle

Gift someone the scent of Summer with this Byredo candle

In my opinion, there’s no better house-warming gift than a luxe candle that you wouldn’t necessarily splash out on for yourself. This one would match most interiors and the smell is so addictive. It’s a refreshing green scent with notes of fig and ginger that would be just as lovely in the kitchen as it would the lounge.

For the manicure enthusiast: Mylee Gel Nail Kit

A gel nail kit is the gift that keeps on giving

This is the gift that keeps on giving. I was dubious when I tried this as I wasn’t sure how long it would last but it does stay put. It’s a great gift for the girl that always wants to get her nails done, but is on a budget. This set is great as it has everything they’ll need and if you’re lucky, you might even get a mani out of it too.

