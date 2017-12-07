The sparkly pink dress all the celebs are wearing! L.K.Bennett are on top of festive fashion

Fearne Cotton, Olivia Grant, and Sophie Ellis-Bextor all have one thing in common; they have been pictured wearing the 'Sonic' dress which is part of L.K Bennett's hugely successful L.K.Bennett x Preen collaboration. The sequined candy pink dress is the epitome of a party dress; covered in sparkling sequins and finishing just past the knee for a fun and flirty finish. It features a voluminous hem and a flattering, crew neck shape with the long sleeves. The show-stopping gown is priced at £550 from L.K.Bennett - the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite store - and is currently available online in all sizes.

The 'Sonic' dress is £550 by L.K. Bennett

Former Radio One DJ Fearne typically sports a tomboy style, so this look marked a big change for the mother-of-two. She added her own unique stance on the ensemble, teaming it with a pair of Vans trainers for the ultimate in modern skater-girl style. The hemline showed off Fearne's shapely, toned legs to perfection.

Fearne Cotton wore the dress with Van trainers

English actress Olivia Grant wore the dress to the Aspinal of London flagship store launch party on 5 December, choosing to style it with statement black shoes and a co-ordinating black clutch bag. The Stardust actress wore her red hair in a wavy style, which cascaded all over her shoulders as she posed for waiting photographers.

Olivia Grant added heels and a black clutch bag to her ensemble

Singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor showcased the statement frock while attending the CLUB LOVE benefit, which was hosted by Sir Elton John and David Furnish on 29 November in central London. The If This Aint Love songstress completed her look with a two-tone clutch bag and sparkly strappy sandals.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor co-ordinated the dress with glittery accessories

