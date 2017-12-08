Beyoncé spotted shopping in discount store Target! Halo singer loves bargain shopping!

It's not every day you see a global pop singer in your local supermarket, and shoppers at Target in California were left totally star-struck when they spotted Beyoncé browsing the aisles this week. The discount retailer is renowned for its bargains, so customers couldn't quite believe their eyes when the millionaire Crazy in Love singer popped into the store. The 36-year-old was out on a shopping trip with her mother Tina Knowles, and also had her eldest daughter Blue Ivy in tow as she scouted the store for items on her shopping list.

Jay-Z 's wife did little to disguise her appearance, sporting her trademark blonde corkscrew curls and designer sunglasses. She was casually dressed in a simple black sweater, wide legged tracksuit trousers and trainers as she pushed her trolley around the shop.

The mother-of-three is clearly gearing up for the festive season. At the start of December, she released a new line of Christmas jumpers as part of a new collection titled 'Holidayonce', which also included vibrant onesies, complete with tongue-in-cheek slogans, baubles emblazoned with the singer's face, and wrapping paper.

The Drunk In Love singer has had an eventful 2017. Not only was she crowned Forbes magazine's highest paid woman in music, but it was also confirmed that the Destiny's Child member will star in Disney’s re-make of the Lion King, where she will take on the role of Nala. We can’t wait!

