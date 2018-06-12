Lisa Snowdon spreads powerful message about being ‘beach body confident’ at any age 'Life is too short'

TV host Lisa Snowdon appeared on This Morning with Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on Tuesday to discuss holiday wardrobe dilemmas. Taking to Instagram to tell her fans to tune in, she took the opportunity to share a very important message about confidence - especially when it comes to being ‘beach body ready’. She told her 182k followers: “Beach body confident at any age, shape or style today on @thismorning! Proving you don’t have to be a 20-something to look and feel amazing on your holidays ladies.”

You tell 'em, girl! Lisa Snowdon spreads powerful message about body confidence

She continued: “It’s all about finding a good swimsuit, bikini or a tankini with tummy support if you need it, underwire for your boobs and great cover-ups, whether it’s kimonos, kaftans or sarongs. We all put so much pressure on ourselves to be beach body ready, the dieting, tanning, lashes, hair the working out, it’s endless and so expensive but in reality when we get away after that first day on the beach, who really cares? Holidays are meant to be fun, relaxed, eating and drinking whatever and whenever! Life is too short.”

Hear hear.

Posing in the fashion cupboard at This Morning

Fans agreed with the 46-year-old, commenting: “Fabulous feature today, Lisa.” and “Awe Lisa, you are so right, life is too short.” Another fan commented: “Got a lot of great tips from your feature today, loved your dress too.”

Ah, the dress - isn’t it stunning?! Lisa’s maxi dress had a lot of love online with Twitter and Insta fans begging to know where it’s from. Well, Lisa is wearing head-to-toe New Look. No, we couldn’t believe it either. The red zig-zag spripe maxi dress is online now and is priced at a very reasonable £39.99.

Maxi dress, £39.99, New Look

Lisa posed for her Instagram photo with a cute little watermelon bag, also from New Look. The AMAZING red sequin embellished basket is perfect for the heatwave we’re due, and ideal for a holiday beach bag. Priced at £22.99, this bag is guaranteed to sell out so get in there quick.

Embellished bag, £22.99, New Look

In other New Look related news, it has just been announced that the fashion chain is continuing to cut prices as it tried to turn around the business and that 80% of its clothes will be sold for less than £20.