You'll never guess where Rochelle Humes' pink suit is from? Spoiler: It's a STEAL. Suits you, Rochelle!

Oh, Rochelle Humes! Doesn’t she look stunning in her pink suit?! The TV star got all dressed up this week for a night to celebrate the new Rodial Makeup Masterclass, and she enlisted her go-to glam squad for the occasion. Fashion stylist Angie Smith styled her, Patrick Wilson worked his magic on her curls, and Francesca Neill tended to her beauty needs. Wouldn’t you just love a glam-fam to help you get ready for a night out?! THE DREAM.

Rochelle Humes in a chic pink suit from H&M

Angie Smith, the famous stylist chose a ‘marshmallow’ pink suit for Rochelle and she got it from the high street! Yep, the gorgeous pink co-ord was from H&M and it’s an absolute steal. The double-breasted jacket is priced at £34.99 and is currently available online in all sizes.

Buy it before it goes! Light pink blazer, £34.99, H&M

If pink isn’t your colour, the jacket also comes in a beautiful cream shade.

It would appear 29-year-old Rochelle is wearing a pair of matching shorts to the jacket, and they’re a bargain at £8.99.

Suits are very in vogue right now; Victoria Beckham, Olivia Palermo, and even our very own Duchess of Sussex loves a chic co-ord, and Rochelle looked sensational in baby pink - the delicate pastel hue definitely suits her.

Meghan Markle knows the power of a fabulous shorts suit

Rochelle teamed her ensemble with a pair of Stuart Weitzman strappy sandals, and gave her envy-inducing legs a gorgeous sheen thanks to HiGlow - a new product which promises a subtle dewy shimmer.

Hair wise, Patrick Wilson showed off Rochelle’s natural curls. The ghd hair ambassador told HELLO!: “We wanted to create something fun and playful for Rochelle. Working with the natural texture of her hair, I defused the hair then lifted the curls into a high ponytail. The look was finished by pulling pieces out with my fingers for more of a relaxed finish. She looked super cute and summer ready.”