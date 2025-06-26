12 best chuck on dresses for women in their 40s, 50s and 60s who want to beat the heat

I'm going to let you into a secret. Chuck on dresses are the best thing to be wearing right now. I find summer dressing more of a faff than winter, especially in the heat and humidity. Wearing a tight or restrictive high street summer dress during a hot and humid day has me starting to sweat at the thought of it. My secret solution? Breezy and billowy summer smock dresses, all tiered and terrifically loose to waft around a beach in.

It's part loungewear, but fashionable, and a chuck-on dress is as stylish as it is sweat-free. Don't believe me? I asked stylist Jess Richardson for her thoughts on the smock dress.

"Not only are smock dresses incredibly cool and easy to wear, they’re also super flattering. A loose, floaty cotton dress is ideal for skimming over any areas you might feel more self-conscious about (especially around the tummy), while showcasing your legs, which are often one of our best features. Throw in a touch of smocking, and you’ve got one of the most flattering styles of the season."

Let me backtrack in case you're wondering what on earth a chuck-on dress is. It is in essence a dress without buttons, zippers or fastening, essentially something you can 'chuck-on. They're voluminous in shape and oversized, without a pinch of a button or a restrictive strap in sight; some come with shirred busts to add a little definition, but the best smock dresses are nothing but big, beautiful swathes of easy-breezy material.

You could call it a nap dress, as it's so comfy, and while it isn't a kaftan, think of it as its sister.

Jess notes: "An empire waist or A-line silhouette is ideal—elegant, chic, and incredibly comfortable. The waistline sits just under the bust, drawing the eye up and away from the tummy. There’s no tight waistband, just a soft, flattering drape. As we get older, we want comfort without compromising on style."

You'll find smock dresses are most popular right now in gingham, leaning into the summery vibe, but plain colours, florals, tropicals and paisley prints look pretty too.

What’s the best type of chuck-on dress to wear if you have a bigger tummy?

If you have a large chest, can you wear a smock dress?

"Absolutely," Jess enthuses. "The key is to look for styles with a square or sweetheart neckline—both are especially flattering for a larger bust. An empire waist works wonders here, too."

What’s the best chuck-on dress style for someone with larger hips?

"If you’re curvier through the hips, draw the eye upward" Jess suggests. "Wide necklines or off-the-shoulder styles help to balance proportions by broadening the shoulders. Opt for an A-line silhouette that nips in at the waist and gently flares out, skimming over the hips."

How I chose the best chuck-on dresses for older women

Style: You won't find a fastening in sight with this edit. They're all literally chuck-on dresses, ones you can throw on over your head when it's hot and humid outside.

Be st chuck-on dresses for women over 40

1/ 12 Boden Maddie Trim Jersey Dress © Boden £40 at Next $56.99 AT Boden US Why I love it: Midi length

Fit and flare shape

Jersey material

Available in other colour ways If you have bigger hips, Jess suggests looking for a dress that nips in at the waist and flares at the hips, like this Boden mini dress.

2/ 12 New Look Puff Sleeve Dress © New Look £26.99 at New Look Why I love it: Midi length

Shirred bust

Flattering square neckline

Midi length If you've a larger chest, this is the dress Jess recommends. "With a square neck, short puff sleeves, and an elasticated waist panel, this dress ticks all the boxes for flattering a fuller bust."



3/ 12 Scamp & Dude Stripe Puff Sleeve Maxi Dress © Scamp & Dude £115 at Scamp & Dude Why I love it: Puff sleeves

Flattering shirring across back and bust

Striking striped design

Available up to a size 22 If you're looking for a lightweight yet striking dress, this is it. The pink on pink stripes on this Scamp & Dude dress are stunning, and the sweetly puffed sleeves, shirred bust and subtle ruffle on the hem are a pretty perfect mix.



4/ 12 Toast Seersucker Gingham Cotton Dress © Toast £165 at Toast $290 AT Toast US Why I love it: Seersucker material

Gingham print

Flattering mid-calf length

Two shades available Larger tummy you want to hide? Jess is a fan of this Toast seersucker dress, with its flattering mid-calf length. Plus, it has pockets!



5/ 12 M&S Pure Cotton Midaxi Drop Waist Tiered Dress © M&S £29.50 at M&S Why I love it: Maxi length

Dropped waist design

Available up to a size 24

Comes in black, white and pink If you want to try the dropped waist dress trend, this throw on cotton maxi is one to reach for. It's minimal in design, lightweight in fabric and available in white, black or baby pink.



6/ 12 Albaray Animal V Neck Cotton Midi Dress © Albaray £110 at Albaray $170 AT Albaray US Why I love it: Midi length

Blouson sleeves

Leopard print

Empire line waist Albaray is a big fave among HELLO! staffers who love it for its organic cotton dresses and minimal shapes. This animal print dress taps into the chuck-on dress feel, with its voluminous aesthetic, soft sleeves and v-neck.

7/ 12 Nobody's Child Broderie Anglaise Sophia Midi Dress © Nobody's Child £85 at Nobody's Child $113 at Nobody's Child Why I Love It: Broderie anglaise trim

Shirred bust

Also available in pale blue Nobody's Child are at the forefront of brands I think of when summer dresses are mentioned, and I love the subtle broderie anglaise trim on this easy to wear black smock dress.

8/ 12 Next Gingham Puff Sleeve Square Neck Maxi Dress © Next £42 at Next $65 at Next Why I love it: Square neck

Puff sleeves

Maxi length

Voluminous shape This dress is exactly the dress you'll want to be wearing when it's hot. It's lightweight in fabric, airy in silhouette and has a bow at the back to add a little detail.



9/ 12 Roman Ric Rac Midi Dress © Roman £42 at Roman Clothing Why I love it: Cami sleeves

Contrast trim

Fit and flare silhouette

Also available in black with white trim This is beautiful summer dress for casual events, but also easily dressed up while, crucially, being oh so comfy. The smocked backing means it won't dig in, and the cami straps are wide enough to accommodate a bra stap.

10/ 12 Aspiga Martha Organic Cotton Print Mix Dress © Aspiga £125 AT ASPIGA $180 AT ASPIGA US Why I love it: Maxi length

Breathable cotton fabric

Paisley and floral print

Available in blue, pink and yellow Not only does this dress look gorgeously airy, but it's glam too, with long sleeves and a paisley and floral print. Waft around in style wearing this maxi dress, made from organic cotton - talk about breathable.



11/ 12 Warehouse Warehouse Cotton Lace Square Neck Midi Smock Dress © Warehouse £25 at Debenhams Why I love it: Midi length

Lace detailing

Square neckline

Also available in white This dress gives a real Carrie from Sex And The City vibe. Wear with a denim jacket, brown flat sandals and gold jewellery. It's the lace insert pieces that really elevate this midi.

12/ 12 White Stuff Ash Linen Dress © White Stuff £40 at White Stuff $76 at White Stuff US Why I love it: Mini length

V-neck

100% linen

Relaxed fit Linen is a dream when it's warm, and I think this White Stuff mini is an absolute steal as a 100% linen dress. The navy print errs on the side of florals without being too feminine, and the fit skims tummy and hips for a flattering, relaxed shape.

How can you make a chuck-on dress look smart?

I asked Jess for her expert tips on smartening up what is essentially day dress.

"To elevate a summer chuck-on dress, focus on accessories, layers, and footwear. A pair of oversized gold earrings or a statement necklace with chic gold flat sandals will instantly add polish. Alternatively, throw on an oversized linen blazer that hits at mid-thigh, add some sleek black sunglasses, a structured leather bag, and wedges for an office-appropriate finish."

You can also try slightly smarter styles, like asymmetric necklines or in more luxurious fabrics like silk.

What’s the most flattering type of chuck-on dress?

Jess notes that these dresses are super flattering, whatever your size or shape. "The beauty of chuck-on dresses is that they’re flattering on every woman, regardless of age or size. Slimmer women—especially older ones—sometimes worry that oversized smock styles will drown their frame, but I’d argue the opposite.

"It’s all about balance. Highlight your best features: show off your legs with a mini, your décolletage with a square neckline, or define your waist with a gently cinched shape. Confidence is always the most flattering thing you can wear!"

Can someone in their 70s wear a chuck-on dress? and which styles are best?

"Absolutely—age is just a number!" Jess laughs. "Many older women feel more self-conscious about their upper arms or legs, so I recommend a midi-length dress with a floaty sleeve that hits at the elbow. Look for breathable, high-quality fabrics like cotton, linen, or silk for a sophisticated, comfortable look. Add simple jewellery and a crisp pair of white trainers, and you’ll look fresh, modern, and polished in seconds."