12 best chuck on dresses for women in their 40s, 50s and 60s who want to beat the heat

I'm going to let you into a secret. Chuck on dresses are the best thing to be wearing right now. I find summer dressing more of a faff than winter, especially in the heat and humidity. Wearing a tight or restrictive high street summer dress during a hot and humid day has me starting to sweat at the thought of it. My secret solution? Breezy and billowy summer smock dresses, all tiered and terrifically loose to waft around a beach in.
It's part loungewear, but fashionable, and a chuck-on dress is as stylish as it is sweat-free. Don't believe me? I asked stylist Jess Richardson for her thoughts on the smock dress.
"Not only are smock dresses incredibly cool and easy to wear, they’re also super flattering. A loose, floaty cotton dress is ideal for skimming over any areas you might feel more self-conscious about (especially around the tummy), while showcasing your legs, which are often one of our best features. Throw in a touch of smocking, and you’ve got one of the most flattering styles of the season."
Let me backtrack in case you're wondering what on earth a chuck-on dress is. It is in essence a dress without buttons, zippers or fastening, essentially something you can 'chuck-on. They're voluminous in shape and oversized, without a pinch of a button or a restrictive strap in sight; some come with shirred busts to add a little definition, but the best smock dresses are nothing but big, beautiful swathes of easy-breezy material.
You could call it a nap dress, as it's so comfy, and while it isn't a kaftan, think of it as its sister.
- A chuck-on dress to hide a tummy: Toast Seersucker Gingham Dress, £165 / $290
- The chuck-on dress to balance larger hips: New Look Puff Sleeve Dress, £26.99
- Best chuck-on dress for bigger busts: Boden Jersey Dress, £40 / $56.99
- The gingham dress: Next Puff Sleeve Gingham Dress, £42 / $65
- Maxi chuck-on dress: Aspiga Cotton Mix Print Summer Dress, £125 / $180
Jess notes: "An empire waist or A-line silhouette is ideal—elegant, chic, and incredibly comfortable. The waistline sits just under the bust, drawing the eye up and away from the tummy. There’s no tight waistband, just a soft, flattering drape. As we get older, we want comfort without compromising on style."
You'll find smock dresses are most popular right now in gingham, leaning into the summery vibe, but plain colours, florals, tropicals and paisley prints look pretty too.
What’s the best type of chuck-on dress to wear if you have a bigger tummy?
Jess shares her insight; "An empire waist or A-line silhouette is ideal—elegant, chic, and incredibly comfortable. The waistline sits just under the bust, drawing the eye up and away from the tummy. There’s no tight waistband, just a soft, flattering drape."
If you have a large chest, can you wear a smock dress?
"Absolutely," Jess enthuses. "The key is to look for styles with a square or sweetheart neckline—both are especially flattering for a larger bust. An empire waist works wonders here, too."
What’s the best chuck-on dress style for someone with larger hips?
"If you’re curvier through the hips, draw the eye upward" Jess suggests. "Wide necklines or off-the-shoulder styles help to balance proportions by broadening the shoulders. Opt for an A-line silhouette that nips in at the waist and gently flares out, skimming over the hips."
How I chose the best chuck-on dresses for older women
- Style: You won't find a fastening in sight with this edit. They're all literally chuck-on dresses, ones you can throw on over your head when it's hot and humid outside.
- Fabric: I've tried to only include fabrics that will keep you cool and airy; think cotton, linen, poplin.
- Print: As well as block colours, these dresses come in plenty of patterns to suit your style including gingham, leopard, striped and floral.
Best chuck-on dresses for women over 40
How can you make a chuck-on dress look smart?
I asked Jess for her expert tips on smartening up what is essentially day dress.
"To elevate a summer chuck-on dress, focus on accessories, layers, and footwear. A pair of oversized gold earrings or a statement necklace with chic gold flat sandals will instantly add polish. Alternatively, throw on an oversized linen blazer that hits at mid-thigh, add some sleek black sunglasses, a structured leather bag, and wedges for an office-appropriate finish."
You can also try slightly smarter styles, like asymmetric necklines or in more luxurious fabrics like silk.
What’s the most flattering type of chuck-on dress?
Jess notes that these dresses are super flattering, whatever your size or shape. "The beauty of chuck-on dresses is that they’re flattering on every woman, regardless of age or size. Slimmer women—especially older ones—sometimes worry that oversized smock styles will drown their frame, but I’d argue the opposite.
"It’s all about balance. Highlight your best features: show off your legs with a mini, your décolletage with a square neckline, or define your waist with a gently cinched shape. Confidence is always the most flattering thing you can wear!"
Can someone in their 70s wear a chuck-on dress? and which styles are best?
"Absolutely—age is just a number!" Jess laughs. "Many older women feel more self-conscious about their upper arms or legs, so I recommend a midi-length dress with a floaty sleeve that hits at the elbow. Look for breathable, high-quality fabrics like cotton, linen, or silk for a sophisticated, comfortable look. Add simple jewellery and a crisp pair of white trainers, and you’ll look fresh, modern, and polished in seconds."