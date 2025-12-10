Lisa Snowdon's M&S party outfit could pass for Chanel - and it's still available to shop

When it comes to party season dressing, looking classy, elegant and suitably festive isn't always easy, but Lisa Snowdon’s take on tweed is proof that sophisticated sparkle really does exist.

The 53-year-old model and TV presenter wore a sequin-adorned metallic tweed co-ord to appear on The Morning on Tuesday and it had serious Chanel vibes.

© @lisasnowden Lisa looked stunning as she posed by the Christmas tree

Lisa's M&S co-ord comes in a chic navy shade with a metallic sequin finish that's perfect for party season. The waistcoat features gold-coloured buttons down the front and two small pockets, while the skirt has a playful, voluminous tiered cut and falls just above the knee.

Available in UK sizes 6-24, they retail for £50 and £40 respectively. Very affordable when you consider how many ways they can be worn. As well as a chic two-piece you could style the waistcoat with wide-leg jeans and the shirt with a contrasting silk shirt.

Lisa completed her look with sheer tights and black heels, and I'd style mine with bare legs and sling-backs, or even ballet flats for a more casual occasion.

Tweed is synonymous with Chanel, and I think M&S has taken more than a little inspiration from the French fashion house for these new pieces. Following the inaugural tweed suit she unveiled in the 1920s, Coco Chanel was integral to the fabric's evolution. Never treating it as a static tradition, instead she continually reinvented it with new materials, textures and finishes.

© Carlo Scarpato/launchmetrics.com/spotlight Metallic tweed made its way down the runway at Chanel autumn/winter 2025

A metallic tweed jacket shimmered under the runway lights in 2019, and this season's latest collection featured several metallic pieces, including a sequin-embroidered wool tweed jacket.

If you love this look and your budget is a bit higher, this cropped metallic tweed waistcoat from Sandro is so chic. The sleeveless piece features a round neck and jewel buttons.

Meghan Markle favourite Veronica Beard also has several gorgeous metallic tweed jackets, like the Audrina - a burgundy metallic houndstooth style. And I've had my eye on ME+EM's gold metallic evening jacket for a while now. Made from a super soft Italian cotton-blend tweed interwoven with gold metallic threads, it also features fringed edges to make it the ultimate statement piece.