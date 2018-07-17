M&S re-issues Meghan Markle’s sell-out jumper in colour of the season – AND it’s on sale Get down to M&S, NOW!

Unsurprisingly for one of the most-watched women in the world, every high street piece Meghan Markle wears sells out within hours – with fashion insiders even dubbing her impact on sales "the Meghan effect". And when the 36-year-old visited youth radio station Reprezent FM with Prince Harry back in January, she caused a stampede to M&S when it was revealed the batwing jumper she was wearing was from the high street favourite's Autograph collection. The black jumper featured voluminous balloon sleeves and a slash neck, and Meghan teamed it with wide-legged Burberry trousers and a Smythe coat. It was priced at £35 and sold out within hours.

Meghan looked chic and casual in this ensemble

Now the store has reissued the jumper in one of the key colours of the season – yellow – and even better, it's on sale for just £15. But you'll need to hurry, because we expect this one will be just as popular as the original, and is perfect for those summer nights when there's still a bit of a chill in the air.

Yellow is a favourite of many celebrities this season and has been spotted on everyone from Michelle Keegan to the Duchess of Cambridge. Meghan has even rocked the colour herself – last week, she wore a stunning yellow midi dress by Brandon Maxwell while attending a Commonwealth Youth event in London alongside Prince Harry. The boat-neck sleeveless dress, which was slim-fitted and came down to just under her knees, was on sale for $747 from Nieman Marcus, and promptly sold out online.

And her sister-in-law, Duchess Kate, wore a very similar number while watching the men's Wimbledon finals on Sunday. Kate chose a vibrant yellow Dolce & Gabbana dressed, priced at £1,150, which featured caped sleeves and a mid-length pencil skirt, which skimmed over her slim figure. Kate teamed it with a tan bag and heels, and as ever, styled her brunette hair in her trademark Chelsea blow-dry.