The best of the January sales: 'I'm a shopping editor and these are the 15 best places to save money'

Let the January sales commence! The sales are taking place all over the internet right now and I've seen some major savings in the winter sales. It would appear that some of the big brands have saved the best savings until now. Here are our absolute favourite sales for 2026. 

  • Best for all-round sales: Marks & Spencer and John Lewis cater for everyone in the family and the savings are elite. Amazon is also the ultimate sale destination. 
  • Best for designer deals: Selfridges and NETAPORTER are guaranteed to get you some designer purchases for less. 
  • Best for beauty lovers: Boots has lots of epic deals on beauty products, as well as LOOK FANTASTIC and Space NK

How I chose the best January 2026 sales

  • Personal opinion: My name is Leanne and I've worked over several shopping events for the past 17 years and would consider myself as a professional when it comes to shopping for deals. All of the deals I've included in the list are ones that I'd shop myself, so I believe they're truly worth spending your money on. 
  • Variety: Whether you're shopping for clothing, makeup, home items, or fitness equipment to kickstart the new year, I've picked out a range of deals to suit shoppers' needs.
  • Price: After Christmas we're all feeling the pinch which means it's important to spend savvy in January. I've chosen a range of price points to suit every budget. 
  • Trusted brands: The retailers included are in the list not only for their epic discounts, but I've only included brands that I know and love myself.

Happy shopping! 

Best of the January sales

Marks & Spencer January Sale

Faux Fur Belted Collared Relaxed Jacket from Marks and Spencer January sale© M&S

SHOP M&S SALE UK

SHOP M&S SALE US

Editor's top pick

When 16Arlington collaborated with Marks & Spencer back in Autumn of 2025, it was the talk of the fashion crowd. I kicked myself for not purchasing the shaggy cream coat in the collection, but now I've spotted it on sale - very tempting indeed. 

SHOP: Faux Fur Belted Collared Relaxed Jacket, £125 (WAS £250)

M&S' January sale is better than ever before and you get can get bargains on plenty this year. From womenswear to homeware, menswear, kids and even beauty products.

Selfridges January Sales

Selfridges January Sale 2026 editor's pick - a silk slip pillowcase© Selfridges

SHOP SELFRIDGES SALE UK

SHOP SELFRIDGES SALE US

Editor's top pick

I love my Slip silk pillowcases, so they're a great investment buy - especially when you can bag one in the sale. These ones have your initial on - they make great gifts if you want to plan ahead (or self gift) 

SHOP UK: Slip Silk Pillowcase, from £65 (was £115) 

SHOP US: Slip Silk Pillowcase, from $77 (was $138)

The Selfridges January sale is always an exciting one to arrive, and this year is no different. You've got deals on womenswear, menswear, home ware, kids and beauty.

Boots January Sale

Dior shimmering lotion© Boots

SHOP BOOTS SALE UK

Editor's top pick

It has to be something from Dior Beauty - I've spotted Dior's stunning DIOR J’adore Les Adorables Shimmering Oil on sale and this will be so gorgeous for my next vacation. 

SHOP: DIOR J’adore Les Adorables Shimmering Oil, £63.90 (WAS £71)

Boots has up to 50% off on beauty, gifts, fragrance, health and wellness, and even baby and mothercare.

DeMellier January Sale

DeMellier January Sale© DeMellier

SHOP DEMELLIER LONDON SALE UK

SHOP DEMELLIER SALE USA

Editor's top pick

Everyone needs a classic black crossbody bag and the 'Paris' is an excellent addition to your closet. The versatile bag features a trunk-inspired gold lock and is roomy enough for the essentials.

SHOP UK: The Paris Crossbody, £345 (WAS £480)

SHOP US: The Paris Crossbody, $440 (WAS $595)

Royal-loved accessory brand DeMellier has an amazing January sale on right now. 

John Lewis January Sale 2026

Neom wellbeing pod© John Lewis

SHOP JOHN LEWIS SALE UK

Editor's top pick

The NEOM Tortoiseshell Glass Wellbeing Pod is one of my favourite things I own and this deal is too good not to share. If you purchase on John Lewis - or spend over £75 on Neom products - you get a FREE NEOM Scented Candle to your basket.

SHOP: NEOM Tortoiseshell Glass Wellbeing Pod, £109 (FREE candle worth £38)

Whether you''re looking for something for the kitchen, for your wardrobe, a beauty cabinet must-have or an electrical good, John Lewis has it all.

H&M January Sale

H&M black chunky boots© H&M

SHOP H&M SALE UK

SHOP H&M SALE US

Editor's top pick

Call it the Claudia Winkleman effect, but every time I watch her on The Traitors, she makes me want a pair of chunky chealsea boots. Thankfully, I've found a pair on H&M with 25% off them. 

SHOP UK: Black Chunky Chelsea Boots, £18 (WAS £37.99)

SHOP US: Black Chunky Chelsea Boots, $37.50 (WAS $49.99)


The H&M January sale has lots of deals on womenswear, menswear, homeware, kids and beauty. There''s up to 60% off right now and it's a great time to discover the latest marked-down pieces.

Amazon January Sale

phone battery pack © Amazon

SHOP AMAZON SALE UK

SHOP AMAZON SALE US

Editor's top pick

Running out of battery on my phone is a 2025 problem because in 2026 I'm going to have a battery pack on me. This one from Amazon looks pretty good, has excellent reviews and the price is great. Sold. 

SHOP UK: TRKOY Ultra-Slim Wireless Portable Charger, £18.99 (WAS £32.77)

SHOP US: TRKOY Ultra-Slim Wireless Portable Charger, $18.99 (WAS $32.77)

Amazon has gone to town with its 2026 sale and you'll be hard-pressed not to find a deal or two that will blow your mind.

Mango January Sale

mango brown coat in the january sales© Mango

SHOP MANGO SALE UK

SHOP MANGO SALE US

Editor's top pick

Brown is seriously trending at the moment, and while I didn't think it was a colour I'd opt for with my outerwear, I think I've been influenced. 

SHOP UK: Brown Double Breasted Wool Coat, £89.99 (WAS £109.99)

SHOP US: Brown Double Breasted Wool Coat, $99.99 (WAS $149.99)

Mango is always a great destination when it comes to sale shopping and for January there are some real wow worthy hits.

Space NK January Sale

Phlur body mist© Space NK

SHOP SPACE NK SALE UK

Editor's top pick

Phlur is one of my standout fragrance brands of 2025 so I'm thrilled to see some of the stars of the range in the Space NK sale. I honestly don't think you can make the wrong choice.

​SHOP: Phlur Caramel Skin Body Mist, £17.50 (WAS £25)

NETAPORTER January Sale

The Frankie Shop studded belt via NETAPORTER January sale© Netaporter

SHOP NETAPORTER SALE UK

SHOP NETAPORTER SALE US

Editor's top pick

Ooh, so much to choose from. I've had my eye on the Khaite studded belt for quite some time and now I've just seen a perfect lookalike from The Frankie Shop for less than £100. 

SHOP UK: The Frankie Shop Studded Belt, £84 (WAS £104)

SHOP US: The Frankie Shop Studded Belt, $96 (WAS £120)

The NETAPORTER sales don't happen all that often, but when they do, it's a real event! And you've got so much to choose from; designer outfits and dresses, loungewear, skims underwear, designer shoes and cool trainers. Not forgetting cool jewellery and impressive designer bags.

River Island January Sale

River Island Brown faux leather croc Harrington Jacket© River Island

SHOP RIVER ISLAND SALE UK

SHOP RIVER ISLAND SALE US

Editor's top pick

I have a serious jacket addiction and this January sales edit isn't helping matters as now I'm in the market for a this River Island beauty. It'll look great under a coat right now, but will be perfect to wear alone come spring. 

SHOP UK: Brown Faux Leather Croc Harrington Jacket, £22 (WAS £59)

SHOP US: Brown Faux Leather Croc Harrington Jacket, $50 (WAS $133)


River Island has an impressive sale on for January. Shop jeans, tops, dresses, coats and accessories. Not forgetting menswear and kids wear.

Lululemon January Sale

Lululemon aligne leggings© Lululemon

SHOP LULULEMON SALE UK

SHOP LULULEMON SALE US

Editor's top pick

I love Lululemon and I have a real love of the Aligne leggings (Meghan Markle is also a fan!). I have my eye on this lilac pair ready for the spring. 

SHOP UK: lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant, £69 (WAS £88)

The wait is over - Lululemon's famous 'we made too much' sale is back and there are plenty of pieces in the sale to get you excited about hitting your fitness goals in 2026.

Boden January Sale

Boden January sale editor's pick© Boden

SHOP BODEN SALE UK

SHOP BODEN SALE US

Editor's top pick

Things are selling out fast in the Boden sale - but I am amazed that this Princess Kate-esque fair isle knit is on sale. Christmas may be over but it'll be perfect for the January chill and then it'll be ideal for next Christmas, too. 

SHOP UK: Marion Red Apline Jumper, £74.97 (WAS £119)

SHOP US: Marion Red Apline Jumper, $80.09 (WAS $179)

Princess Kate is a fan of Boden and it's easy to see why. And the January sale is a good one - stock up on stylish new season wardrobe hits.

Nadine Merabi January Sale

Nadine Merabi white dress© Nadine Merabi

SHOP NADINE MERABI SALE UK

Editor's top pick

I like to use the sales to shop for my future self, and I know this white dress will be incredible in the summer. If you're a bride getting married you'll want to shop some winter white.

SHOP: Maisy White Dress, £110 (WAS £365)

The Nadine Merabi January sale is a must-visit if you have some events in the calendar this year. Whether you're getting married, or celebrating a big birthday or have a hen party to attend, be sure to get an outfit to turn heads in.

Look Fantastic January Sale

A cult-classic primer infused with glow-boosting vitamins and hydration heroes.© Look Fantastic

SHOP LOOK FANTASTIC SALE UK

Editor's top pick

The Bobbi Brown face base is a cult-classic for a reason. It's basically a primer infused with glow-boosting vitamins and hydration. Your makeup goes on perfectly with this.

SHOP: Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base, £71.40 (WAS £84)

The Look Fantastic sale is packed with lots of fantastic brands. From Sol de Janeiro to Estee Lauder and so much more. 

