The best of the January sales: 'I'm a shopping editor and these are the 15 best places to save money'

Let the January sales commence! The sales are taking place all over the internet right now and I've seen some major savings in the winter sales. It would appear that some of the big brands have saved the best savings until now. Here are our absolute favourite sales for 2026.
Best for all-round sales: Marks & Spencer and John Lewis cater for everyone in the family and the savings are elite. Amazon is also the ultimate sale destination.
Best for designer deals: Selfridges and NETAPORTER are guaranteed to get you some designer purchases for less.
Personal opinion: My name is Leanne and I've worked over several shopping events for the past 17 years and would consider myself as a professional when it comes to shopping for deals. All of the deals I've included in the list are ones that I'd shop myself, so I believe they're truly worth spending your money on.
Variety: Whether you're shopping for clothing, makeup, home items, or fitness equipment to kickstart the new year, I've picked out a range of deals to suit shoppers' needs.
Price: After Christmas we're all feeling the pinch which means it's important to spend savvy in January. I've chosen a range of price points to suit every budget.
Trusted brands: The retailers included are in the list not only for their epic discounts, but I've only included brands that I know and love myself.
When 16Arlington collaborated with Marks & Spencer back in Autumn of 2025, it was the talk of the fashion crowd. I kicked myself for not purchasing the shaggy cream coat in the collection, but now I've spotted it on sale - very tempting indeed.
I love my Slip silk pillowcases, so they're a great investment buy - especially when you can bag one in the sale. These ones have your initial on - they make great gifts if you want to plan ahead (or self gift)
The NEOM Tortoiseshell Glass Wellbeing Pod is one of my favourite things I own and this deal is too good not to share. If you purchase on John Lewis - or spend over £75 on Neom products - you get a FREE NEOM Scented Candle to your basket.
The NETAPORTER sales don't happen all that often, but when they do, it's a real event! And you've got so much to choose from; designer outfits and dresses, loungewear, skims underwear, designer shoes and cool trainers. Not forgetting cool jewellery and impressive designer bags.
I have a serious jacket addiction and this January sales edit isn't helping matters as now I'm in the market for a this River Island beauty. It'll look great under a coat right now, but will be perfect to wear alone come spring.
Things are selling out fast in the Boden sale - but I am amazed that this Princess Kate-esque fair isle knit is on sale. Christmas may be over but it'll be perfect for the January chill and then it'll be ideal for next Christmas, too.
The Nadine Merabi January sale is a must-visit if you have some events in the calendar this year. Whether you're getting married, or celebrating a big birthday or have a hen party to attend, be sure to get an outfit to turn heads in.