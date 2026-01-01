The best of the January sales: 'I'm a shopping editor and these are the 15 best places to save money'

Let the January sales commence! The sales are taking place all over the internet right now and I've seen some major savings in the winter sales. It would appear that some of the big brands have saved the best savings until now. Here are our absolute favourite sales for 2026.

How I chose the best January 2026 sales

Personal opinion: My name is Leanne and I've worked over several shopping events for the past 17 years and would consider myself as a professional when it comes to shopping for deals. All of the deals I've included in the list are ones that I'd shop myself, so I believe they're truly worth spending your money on.

Happy shopping!

Best of the January sales

1/ 15 Marks & Spencer January Sale © M&S SHOP M&S SALE UK SHOP M&S SALE US Editor's top pick When 16Arlington collaborated with Marks & Spencer back in Autumn of 2025, it was the talk of the fashion crowd. I kicked myself for not purchasing the shaggy cream coat in the collection, but now I've spotted it on sale - very tempting indeed. SHOP: Faux Fur Belted Collared Relaxed Jacket, £125 (WAS £250) M&S' January sale is better than ever before and you get can get bargains on plenty this year. From womenswear to homeware, menswear, kids and even beauty products.



2/ 15 Selfridges January Sales © Selfridges SHOP SELFRIDGES SALE UK SHOP SELFRIDGES SALE US Editor's top pick I love my Slip silk pillowcases, so they're a great investment buy - especially when you can bag one in the sale. These ones have your initial on - they make great gifts if you want to plan ahead (or self gift) SHOP UK: Slip Silk Pillowcase, from £65 (was £115) SHOP US: Slip Silk Pillowcase, from $77 (was $138) The Selfridges January sale is always an exciting one to arrive, and this year is no different. You've got deals on womenswear, menswear, home ware, kids and beauty.



3/ 15 Boots January Sale © Boots SHOP BOOTS SALE UK Editor's top pick It has to be something from Dior Beauty - I've spotted Dior's stunning DIOR J’adore Les Adorables Shimmering Oil on sale and this will be so gorgeous for my next vacation. SHOP: DIOR J’adore Les Adorables Shimmering Oil, £63.90 (WAS £71)

Boots has up to 50% off on beauty, gifts, fragrance, health and wellness, and even baby and mothercare.



5/ 15 John Lewis January Sale 2026 © John Lewis SHOP JOHN LEWIS SALE UK Editor's top pick The NEOM Tortoiseshell Glass Wellbeing Pod is one of my favourite things I own and this deal is too good not to share. If you purchase on John Lewis - or spend over £75 on Neom products - you get a FREE NEOM Scented Candle to your basket. SHOP: NEOM Tortoiseshell Glass Wellbeing Pod, £109 (FREE candle worth £38) Whether you''re looking for something for the kitchen, for your wardrobe, a beauty cabinet must-have or an electrical good, John Lewis has it all.



9/ 15 Space NK January Sale © Space NK SHOP SPACE NK SALE UK Editor's top pick Phlur is one of my standout fragrance brands of 2025 so I'm thrilled to see some of the stars of the range in the Space NK sale. I honestly don't think you can make the wrong choice. ​SHOP: Phlur Caramel Skin Body Mist, £17.50 (WAS £25)

10/ 15 NETAPORTER January Sale © Netaporter SHOP NETAPORTER SALE UK SHOP NETAPORTER SALE US Editor's top pick Ooh, so much to choose from. I've had my eye on the Khaite studded belt for quite some time and now I've just seen a perfect lookalike from The Frankie Shop for less than £100. SHOP UK: The Frankie Shop Studded Belt, £84 (WAS £104) SHOP US: The Frankie Shop Studded Belt, $96 (WAS £120)

The NETAPORTER sales don't happen all that often, but when they do, it's a real event! And you've got so much to choose from; designer outfits and dresses, loungewear, skims underwear, designer shoes and cool trainers. Not forgetting cool jewellery and impressive designer bags.



12/ 15 Lululemon January Sale © Lululemon SHOP LULULEMON SALE UK SHOP LULULEMON SALE US Editor's top pick I love Lululemon and I have a real love of the Aligne leggings (Meghan Markle is also a fan!). I have my eye on this lilac pair ready for the spring. SHOP UK: lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant, £69 (WAS £88) The wait is over - Lululemon's famous 'we made too much' sale is back and there are plenty of pieces in the sale to get you excited about hitting your fitness goals in 2026.

13/ 15 Boden January Sale © Boden SHOP BODEN SALE UK SHOP BODEN SALE US Editor's top pick Things are selling out fast in the Boden sale - but I am amazed that this Princess Kate-esque fair isle knit is on sale. Christmas may be over but it'll be perfect for the January chill and then it'll be ideal for next Christmas, too. SHOP UK: Marion Red Apline Jumper, £74.97 (WAS £119) SHOP US: Marion Red Apline Jumper, $80.09 (WAS $179)

Princess Kate is a fan of Boden and it's easy to see why. And the January sale is a good one - stock up on stylish new season wardrobe hits.



14/ 15 Nadine Merabi January Sale © Nadine Merabi SHOP NADINE MERABI SALE UK Editor's top pick I like to use the sales to shop for my future self, and I know this white dress will be incredible in the summer. If you're a bride getting married you'll want to shop some winter white. SHOP: Maisy White Dress, £110 (WAS £365) The Nadine Merabi January sale is a must-visit if you have some events in the calendar this year. Whether you're getting married, or celebrating a big birthday or have a hen party to attend, be sure to get an outfit to turn heads in.

