Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice have shown they've been through something of a style evolution in recent months, and now they're about to have a true fashion honour bestowed upon them – since they'll be appearing on the pages of British Vogue very soon! The magazine's editor, Edward Enninful, only told readers of the royal feature in the editor's letter of the iconic September issue, which sees Rihanna take to the cover. "Essentially, we are taking you on a journey – from our offices in central London, where I invited Bajan superstar Rihanna earlier this summer to talk diva-dom and diversity, to Royal Lodge in Windsor, where Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie welcomed Vogue into the heart of the Royal family," he wrote.

Beatrice and Eugenie will feature in the September issue of British Vogue

While Duchess Kate featured on the cover for the magazine's 2016 centenary edition, and Princess Diana was the cover star in 1991, the two royal sisters will instead be included in a story within the issue – though it's not clear whether it will be an interview, a photoshoot or both. The Royal Lodge is the home that the Princess' parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, still share together.

Eugenie posed for a stunning photoshoot in Harper's Bazaar back in 2016, and both sisters have appeared on the cover of Tatler magazine in the past. Vogue's 2018 September issue, still seen as incredibly important within the fashion industry as a marker for the changing season, is hailed as 'The Big Fashion Issue' – so we're sure to see the Princesses in some incredible royal outfits, right?

Eugenie's Harper's Bazaar shoot

Duchess Kate's Vogue debut in 2016 was accompanied by a stunning exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery, where the images – shot by London photographer Josh Olins – were put on display to mark the magazine's 100-year anniversary. In some of the smiling pictures, she modelled a classic dark green fedora hat over her trademark long, wavy hair while dressed in a brown suede jacket, while in another, she's laidback in a striped top and jeans. Iconic.

A spokesperson for Kate at the time revealed how much she enjoyed the shoot, saying: "The Duchess had never taken part in a photography shoot like this before. She hopes that people appreciate the portraits with the sense of relaxed fun with which they were taken."

