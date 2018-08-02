Christine Lampard cradles her baby bump in a floral Wallis dress and it's gorgeous Say it with flowers…

Christine Lampard tenderly cradled her baby bump on Thursday morning as she filled in for Lorraine Kelly on the Lorraine show. Sharing a picture of her latest outfit on her Instagram account, the 39-year-old wore a black dress which was cut in a tiered, ruffled style and featured a contrasting white floral print emblazoned over the top. The dress was designed with sheer panels and skimmed her prominent bump perfectly. The dress was from high street favourite Wallis and was priced at £55 and is currently available online in all sizes. She added her favourite style of shoe – the strappy sandal - and wore her famous raven hair in a loose, lightly curled style as she fronted the morning show. She captioned the shot: “The sun is out and I’m back in florals” with a series of flower-led emoji’s. Once again, Holly Willoughby's stylist Angie Smith put the high-street led look together.

Christine dressed her bump in style

On Wednesday, the Loose Women co-host wowed viewers with a red hot number – a scarlet toned, white polka-dot ruffle dress by Oasis which was priced at £46.

£55, Wallis

The lightweight frock had a flattering wrap cut which is ideal for heatwave weather. The wife of Frank Lampard once again added tan strappy sandals by Office and wore her hair up in a casual bun, which was created by her favourite stylist Ciler Peksah and her regular makeup look (dark eyeshadow, a flawless base and nude lipstick) was applied by Helen Hand.

The birth of Christine’s first child is fast approaching and the former One Show host revealed to the Daily Star: "Calling him or her after any footballers is definitely off the agenda. I've warned Frank."

She continued: "We had a few discussion and it won’t be happening." However, Frank's daughter's Luna, 12, and Isla, 11 are much more trusted as Christine explained: "It would be lovely to pick something that the girls have chosen, so we’ll see how it goes," she said.

