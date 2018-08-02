This A-list actress just wore a Victoria Beckham outfit and got VB’s seal of approval Mila Kunis totally rocked VB's casual suit

Actress Mila Kunis has the best style. The That 70s Show star stepped out in New York wearing a seriously chic shirt and trouser combo designed by none other than our very own Victoria Beckham. Mila looked stunning in the pale green shirt and tailored red trousers and even got the approval of VB herself. Victoria shared a snap of Mila on her Instagram stories, writing: "#MilaKunis wearing one of my favourite #VBPreAW18 looks – the collection is available at my website and #VBDoverSt." Now that's a big high five. You know you look fabulous when the designer applauds you on social media.

We found Mila's gorgeous VB outfit on the store's website and, well, there's some good news and some bad news. The good news is those sassy cherry red trousers are still available from her ready-to-wear collection, priced £695. The bad news – sorry girls – is that the cute jade green silk shirt with oversized collar (priced £595) is sadly out of stock right now. Sob! Hopefully the website will restock soon.

Don't you think Mila looks amazing in this picture? We love her super sleek long bob styled to one side and that divine chunky eyeliner. The perfect look for an important work meeting or fancy meal out with the girls we reckon.

Photo credit: victoriabeckham.com

Mila, 34, basically has the dream life. She's an A-list movie star. She's married to the beyond gorgeous Ashton Kutcher and the couple have two cute kiddies, daughter Wyatt and baby boy Dimitri. Mila spoke about motherhood in November 2017 to Marie Claire, revealing: "What motherhood shows you is how selfless you can get," she said. "I’m ragged tired. Who cares? My kids are healthy, I'm happy.'"

Mila met Ashton almost 17 years ago when they both starred in That 70's Show. Although the stars were not dating at the time, they played on-screen lovers Jackie and Kelso on the show. After Ashton ended his marriage with Demi Moore, the couple started dating in 2012 after 14 years of friendship and married in July 2015. .