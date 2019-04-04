Princess Diana's favourite shoe brand has just been given a royal warrant These shoes are royally stylish - it's official...

When brands get awarded a royal warrant, it's a huge deal. Having that seal of approval lets people know that certain brands are truly loved by the royals and this appointment has been going since the 15th century. Fashion and beauty is at the forefront of this - and a select few companies hold the privilege; from Hunter wellington boots to Molton Brown cosmetics. The newest warrant on the block has just been awarded to Rayne Shoes - a brand which Princess Diana famously wore when she met Mother Theresa in 1997.

Princess Diana wore Rayne shoes when she met Mother Theresa in 1997

Rayner Shoes is the UK's oldest ladies shoe company. It originally started out as a theatrical shoe brand, before becoming adopted by Britain’s high society. In its heyday, Rayne had shops throughout the UK (and worldwide) and had guest designers who included Mary Quant, Roger Vivier and most recently, Laurence Dacade. The flagship store was on Old Bond Street and was designed by the flamboyant Oliver Messel. You can now purchase the fabulous footwear online and we have a fair few pairs we have our eye on. From leopard print, to statement slippers made in patent leather, these shoes really do pack a powerful punch. They don't come cheap though - priced start at around £400.

The Queen is also a fan of the luxury shoe brand

And it wasn't just Prince William and Harry's mother who loved the stylish footwear - Her Majesty the Queen wore Rayne for her wedding and the Coronation, and has continued to wear the brand for decades. Rayne re-launched in 2013 after a 20 year hiatus and we have a feeling they are going to stage a first-rate comeback - maybe the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge will step out wearing them next?

MORE: Princess Diana's hairdresser reveals the wonder product behind her shiny hair

According to Drapers, Nicholas Rayne, who runs the company founded by his great-grandfather, said: "I am both honoured and delighted that Rayne shoes have been awarded the royal warrant … I feel incredibly proud to maintain this tradition and heritage."

READ: Kate Middleton & Princess Diana's favourite bag just got an exciting 2019 makeover