Princess Diana's hairdresser reveals the wonder product behind her shiny hair

When you think of the late Diana, Princess of Wales - we bet a vision of her famous blonde locks comes into your mind, and for good reason. The mother of Prince William and Harry had one of the most glamorous manes in the world. We've discovered there's a product that was frequently used on her head of hair - and you can still buy it today. HELLO! spoke to Diana's hairdresser Daniel Galvin, who shared that he used to use the original 'Love Your Highlights Clear Gloss' on her iconic hair, and it will set you back just £18.

Princess Diana was known for her amazing hair

The formula is designed to be used in between shampoo and conditioner, to boost shine and restore that 'just-left-the-salon' glossy look.

Love Your Highlights Clear Gloss, £18, Daniel Galvin

Daniel explained: "I looked after Diana for 10 years and always wanted to enhance her natural beauty through her hair colour. I customised Diana's blonde to suit her and the highlights were placed in such a way, which gave her a natural, sunkissed look. Diana’s eyes sparkled and stood out, and this was thanks to my bespoke blonde – as I always say when you have the perfect hair colour, the first thing people should notice is their eyes."

As well as having the hair cut of dreams, the former wife of Prince Charles also sported the most incredible makeup look too. Diana often had her makeup applied by Mary Greenwell. In 2017, Mary gave her top beauty tips she used on thePrincess in a YouTube video, which featured on Lancôme's creative director Lisa Eldridge's, channel.

Mary said: "I was so privileged to do her make-up for a few years before her untimely death. She was an icon. Her makeup was very, very simple." Mary also revealed that Diana enjoyed having her makeup applied, and she had wonderful skin and enviable eyelashes. "Princess Diana had amazing lashes … I would never have used fake lashes with her."

