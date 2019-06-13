THIS is Kate Middleton's most influential fashion moment of the year so far Did you love it?

Ah, the Kate Effect strikes again. The Duchess of Cambridge is known for her stellar style. She has covered Vogue, she's worn all the biggest fashion designers, and people flock to the shops to recreate her looks. You've just got to have a glance at the #RepliKate hashtag on Instagram, and you'll find thousands of women rocking outfits inspired by the royal. And now, in a new study by Lyst, the Global fashion search platform, we now know what her most talked-about fashion moment is. Based on the analysis of over 20 million search queries over the past two years, Kate’s fashion choices lead to a 119% increase in online demand over the week following a public appearance. Meghan triggers a higher online demand, but regardless, so far this year, Kate’s most influential fashion moment happened in March, when she wore a red Catherine Walker coat for the Commonwealth Day services at Westminster Abbey. Online searches for similar red coat designs instantly doubled, going up 225%.

Now that's one hell of a fashion stat! For those interested, Duchess Meghan’s most influential sartorial choice also happened in March, when she wore a stylish silver and gold brocade dress to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Prince Charles’ Investiture at Buckingham Palace. Over the following 24 hours, her ensemble triggered a 500% rise in online demand for brocade dresses.

You just can't beat a classic red coat, can you? In fact, with this dreary weather outside, we might just bring our one out of storage. Thankfully, with all the sales going on right now, we've found a few red coats that are worth buying now and wearing later - and they're very Kate-esque.

The colour red is certainly a favourite with the royal ladies. As well as Duchesses Kate and Meghan, the Countess of Wessex, Queen Letizia, Queen Mary and Princess Victoria are all fans of a dramatic red moment for swish royal events. Anyone else fancy going shopping now?