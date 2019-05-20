One of the Middleton party wore a £50 H&M dress at the royal wedding High street style at the royal wedding!

Ooh, we do love a royal wedding! On Saturday, Lady Gabriella Windsor married Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, wearing a stunning gown by Luisa Beccaria. As much as we loved seeing the royal bride, we also really enjoyed checking out the super stylish guests - it gave us major fashion inspiration! The Duchess of Cambridge's family made an appearance, and when they arrived in Windsor they looked as chic as can be. Kate's parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, were all smiles as they were pictured alongside their grown-up children Pippa and James. Carole wore Catherine Walker, Pippa rocked Kate Spade, and James' girlfriend Alizee Thevenet dazzled onlookers in an amazing statement dress which turned out to a high street steal - a £49.99 number from H&M.

James and Alizee looked so stylish at the royal wedding

Alizee's midi dress had a lovely Versace-style, chain-print pattern which mixed well with the chiffon detail and with a V-neck, wrap-over front. We loved the tie belt, long sleeves, narrow buttoned cuffs and pleated skirt, and we also loved the way she styled it too - adding an on-trend straw boater hat and nude high heels. How chic.

£49.99, H&M

James and Alizee finally confirmed their relationship status on Instagram earlier this month - in the form of a loved-up selfie! The Duchess of Cambridge's younger brother shared a snap of the pair on holiday, relaxing on a boat, rocking matching red jumpers. "Sail away with me," James captioned the sweet shot.

Pippa Middleton arrives at the royal wedding

The snap went down a treat with James' 125,000 followers, who are used to seeing photos of the businessman's five pet dogs; Ella, Zulu, Inka, Luna and Mabel, so the rare snapshot into his love life was welcomed by fans.

"Aww what a lovely picture James!!" one replied, while another wrote: "Nice to see you smile and enjoying life!!!"

