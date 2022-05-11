11 pairs of denim shorts to shop now the sun is out

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Looking for new denim shorts for summer 2022? Whether you want classic high rise cutoffs or you're leaning towards an on-trend Bermuda style, we've found the most stylish pairs available online now.

Denim is arguably the most hardworking fabric in our wardrobe. Now the sun has finally come out, we're ready to bare our legs and denim shorts are an effortless piece we know will go with everything, but it's not always easy to find the perfect pair.

Read on for our edit of the denim shorts we want to be wearing this season.

501 Lev'is Original denim shorts, £60, Levi's

No summer wardrobe is complete without a pair of Levi's cut-offs and they don't get more classic than 501s.

Hush denim shorts in washed black, £45, John Lewis

The relaxed cut of Hush's denim shorts is perfect for those who prefer something a little less fitted than traditional denim.

Denim cutoff shorts, £17.99, H&M

H&M's high-waisted, raw-edge hem denim shorts have a touch of stretch for a fit that's universally flattering.

High waist denim shorts, £45, Arket

Available in off-white, light blue and black, Arket's high rise denim shorts are another of Scandi brand's coveted wardrobe staples.

Button fly denim shorts, £55, Boden

This Boden pair has a flattering semi-fitted shape with angled back seams and comes complete with slightly frayed edges.

Denim high waisted long Bermuda shorts, £25, Marks & Spencer

Wear the Bermuda style with this bargain pair from M&S. They feature a high waist and loose fit on the legs with an authentic wash.

& Other Stories Forever denim shorts, £55, ASOS

Who said denim shorts can't be dressed up? We love this black wash pair by & Other Stories styled with a blazer.

Frame denim shorts, £195, Net-A-Porter

Frame denim is iconic for a reason - this classic mid-wash pair will really last you. Wear them with a linen shirt and chunky sandals this season.

Tall blue denim mom shorts, £17.99, New Look

Taller girls or those who like their shorts longer, head to New Look where this popular pair is just £17.99 with the code GOODTIMES25.

Heidi denim shorts, £69, AllSaints

Super distressed in a tinted wash, this AllSaints pair is vintage-inspired but totally on-trend.

Plus size button utility denim short, £39.20, Karen Millen

Available in sizes 18-24, Karen Millen's curve shorts look smarter than your average denim pair thanks to the indigo rinse.

