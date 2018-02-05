﻿
The Spice Girls' changing style over the years

When you think 'Spice Girls style', these are the looks that probably first spring to mind. At the 1997 Brit awards the fab five performed in these iconic outfits which perfectly encapsulated their individual personas. Geri Halliwell stole the show with her ultra-mini Union Jack dress, which sparked a trend for clothing with the flag emblazoned on and has been donned by pretty much anyone who’s ever dressed up as Ginger Spice at a fancy dress party.


Mel B rocked a leopard jumpsuit – the print that became her signature look – and Mel C glammed up her usual sporty look with a sparkly boobtube and black trousers. Victoria Beckham – still Adams at the time – swapped the all-black outfits she'd been known for in favour of a revealing miniskirt and bikini top combo, and Emma wore a super-sparkly halterneck dress.


As well as performing Wannabe and Who Do You Think You Are, the girls also won awards for Best Single and Best Video, and were nominated for Best British Group and Best British Breakthrough Act.
 

The Spice Girls met Prince Charles at the Spiceworld premiere while dressed in their quintessential 90s looks – a tracksuit for Sporty, something pink for Baby, an LBD for Posh, glasses and a power suit for Scary and a glittery leotard for Ginger. Cheeky Geri was reported to have pinched the Prince's bottom during the meeting, too.

This fierce all-leather look was sported by the girls in the Say You'll Be There video and several performances, including this one at the 2000 Europe MTV Music Awards in Stockholm. They also switched up their hairstyles, with Victoria swapping her bob for flowing tresses and Emma ditching the fringe in favour of a slicked-back look.

After parting ways and embarking on solo careers, Posh, Baby, Scary, Sporty and Ginger experimented with new looks, as seen here while announcing their reunion world tour in 2007. All the key noughties trends are on display – from Victoria's pneumatic WAG look through to Geri's Sienna-style peasant dress and Mel C's low-slung jeans.

The girls proved they most definitely still had it while performing in all-gold at the MEN arena in 2008. The mega-platformed Buffalo boots may have been swapped for elegant stilettos but there were still hints of the classic looks there, such as Mel B's patterned jumpsuit. Victoria sported her famous 'pob' – one of the most-copied hairstyles of the decade.

At the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony, the girls looked all grown-up in these glam evening outfits. However, they still managed to pay subtle tribute to the looks that made them famous – a gold jumpsuit for Scary, trousers for Sporty, a pink minidress for Baby and a glam all-black gown for Posh.

