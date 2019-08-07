﻿
10 Photos | Fashion

Gemma Collins' most stylish fashion moments - she's a Diva Forever

We love a bit of GC style...

...
Gemma Collins' most stylish fashion moments - she's a Diva Forever
You're reading

Gemma Collins' most stylish fashion moments - she's a Diva Forever

1/10
Next

Stacey Solomon shares a glimpse into baby Rex's unbelievable wardrobe – see pic
gemma-collins-gold-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
1/10

Gemma Collins is a force to be reckoned with! The 38-year-old Essex girl is currently the county's most famous export and everyone is talking about her new show, Diva Forever, which airs on Wednesday night on ITVBe. The five-part series will lift the lid on her glamorous everyday life and we can't wait. One of the things we love about Gemma, is her confidence. The blonde beauty champions plus-size curves and her clothing designs - which she sells in her Brentwood shop called Gemma Collins Boutique - continue to fly off the shelves. In honour of the legend that is the great GC, we've rounded up her best fashion moments. Which one is your favourite, honey?

 

MORE: Gemma Collins' love life: See her relationship history here

 

There is no doubt that Gemma has the Midas touch, and we love how chic she looks in this silk gold ASOS dress, which she teamed with leopard print high heels by Dune London. 

gemma-collins-pink-tutu
Photo: © Instagram
2/10

Remember Kendall Jenner donning THAT pink Giambattista Valli dress as part of the H&M campaign? Well, our Gem recently stepped out in her own version, and TOTALLY owned it.

gemma-collins-gold-headband
Photo: © Instagram
3/10

Gold? Check. Sequins? Check. Bouji headband that would make Blair Waldorf jealous? Check, check, check! Dazzling fans in Mykonos, this metallic getup was a huge hit on Instagram.

 

READ: See inside Dancing on Ice star Gemma Collins' Essex home

gemma-collins-bikini
Photo: © Instagram
4/10

Even on board a yacht in her swimsuit, the TOWIE star dresses up! We love this Dolce & Gabbana-style printed number, which went perfectly with her bedazzled hair crown.

gemma-collins-white-swimsuit
Photo: © Instagram
5/10

Brimming with confidence, we wanted to high-five Gem when she donned this white bandeau swimsuit. The ITV favourite wrote on Instagram: "NO FILTER NO EDIT....JUST ME BODY CONFIDENCE LOVING MYSELF..... I’m so bored of all the fakeness on the gram everyone’s a clone these days." You go girl!

 

MORE: Dancing on Ice star Gemma Collins' weight loss journey

gemma-collins-black-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
6/10

You can't go wrong with a little black dress and the GC knows this,  so she stocks this very design at her store! With her vampy eyeshadow and mermaid hair, she's never looked better. 

gemma-collins-lace-dress
Photo: © Instagram
7/10

Lace is a hot trend for AW19 and Gemma stepped out in this camel-toned guilpure number, which she teamed with studded sandals and of course, lots of lipgloss.

 

READ: What is Gemma Collins' net worth?

gemma-collins-pink-dress
Photo: © Instagram
8/10

Pink and perfect, Gemma wowed fans with her neon pink wrap dress that gave us all the barbie vibes. Fans showered the Essex native with compliments when she wore the eye-catching frock. 

gemma-collins-sequin-dress
Photo: © Instagram
9/10

Gemma's whole life has a side of sequins and this cream-toned wrap dress is no different. Keeping her accessories on point, the diva added an array of pearl hair clips.

 

MORE: I'm A Celebrity: the best ever moments

gemma-collins-red-dress
Photo: © Instagram
10/10

Ending on a complete high - we will leave you with this dazzling red creation that GC wore to the Brit awards earlier this year. We love the disc-hat and the layers of tulle. Incredible!

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...