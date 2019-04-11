Gemma Collins' love life: See her relationship history here The TOWIE star is dating co-star Arg!

Gemma Collins will be starring on Thursday night's Celebrity Juice with her boyfriend, James 'Arg' Argent. The couple have been on and off for years, with the romance dominating TOWIE's storylines on various occasions. It's thought that they first had a brief fling shortly after Arg split up with his teenage sweetheart Lydia Bright in 2012. However, after getting back together and then breaking up, Gemma and Arg officially got back on track in December 2017 at his 30th birthday.

Gemma Collins is in a relationship with TOWIE's Arg

"Gemma you're so lovely to me, you're always there whenever I need you," he said at his birthday bash on TOWIE. "You treat me with such respect, you're kind to me and you make me laugh so much." Ever since their romance was confirmed, the pair have been living out of each other's pockets and have kept fans updated with their love life.

On New Year's Eve back in December 2018, Gemma paid tribute to her TV star boyfriend by posting this gushing message: "This time last year on New Year's Eve we never knew where it was going to go... you have overcome so much and I'm so proud of you for being amazing in panto @real_arg I can't believe we are going to be celebrating again this New Year's Eve together I [love] you."

Gemma starred on Dancing on Ice back in January

Meanwhile, Arg has been showing his support to Gemma during her time on ITV's Dancing on Ice. "My @gemmacollins1 is absolutely hilarious, we all know that but what people haven’t seen yet is how hard she has worked for @dancingonice," he wrote earlier this month. "She's taken it so seriously. Never missed a session. Never turned up late and has given it her all in training! She's a loveable #Diva not a quitter. She’s gonna shock millions of people tonight & I couldn't be prouder of her!" [sic] He added: "We love you Gemski. Everyone will be cheering you on and voting for you!!! #RealityQueen."

Prior to her romance with Arg, reality TV queen Gemma has dated Rami Hawash, who briefly appeared in TOWIE. They dated on and off for three years until their split in 2014. She was also romantically linked to TOWIE co-star Charlie King for a short while. However, after seemingly confirming her relationship with Arg in 2017, Gemma appeared on Celebs Go Dating in January 2018. She enjoyed a few dinner dates with car expert Laurence Hearn before confirming things were back on track with Arg.

