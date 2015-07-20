Queen Letizia, Princess Sofia, Princess Charlene: the week's best royal style

Summer fashion is in full swing! And that means, of course, that some of our fave royals, including Crown Princess Victoria, Queen Letizia of Spain and Tatiana Santo Domingo, have been out and about beating the heat (and sometimes the rain) in style everywhere from northern Europe to the Med.

Queen Letizia topped best-dressed lists around the world this week as she helped welcome students to the Royal Palace in Madrid. The mother-of-two was the epitome of laidback chic in a white blouse paired with a striped black-and-white skirt. And the sophisticated ensemble was just one Letizia's looks that we included in this week's gallery of top royal styles.

Elsewhere in the world, Tatiana Santo Domingo showed off her fashion-forward style credentials as Prince Albert II of Monaco celebrated 10 years on the throne at the Prince's Palace. The young mom exuded her signature bohemian vibe in a red floor length dress as she stood alongside husband Andrea Casiraghi and mother-in-law Princess Caroline.

At the same celebration, Princess Charlene was as radiant as ever as she took to the stage with her husband. The stylish royal, who became a mom for the first time in December, was the epitome of elegance in a sleek pale pink halter-necked dress, paired with nude patent stilettos.

Elsewhere in the world, Princess Victoria of Sweden turned heads in a pretty floral tea dress as she celebrated her 38th birthday at the Swedish royals' official summer residence of Solliden Palace on the island of Ӧland.

The couple's three-year-old daughter Princess Estelle looked adorable in a patterned blue dress and cardigan teamed with white tights and a colourful beaded necklace, melting hearts as she helped her mother celebrate.

