The affordable Bardot dress that totally flatters Pippa Middleton's adorable baby bump The sister of the Duchess of Cambridge stuns in a £79 dress

Ever since Pippa Middleton confirmed the news she is expecting her first child with husband James Matthews, the sister of the Duchess of Cambridge has been keeping a low profile. But on Sunday, the mum-to-be was spotted at her brother-in-law Spencer Matthews' 30th birthday party. In pictures obtained by the this season's hottest accessory – the basket bag, and a pair of crisp white trainers, giving her look a laid-back feel. The dress is currently available online in all sizes – but for how long – who knows?

Pippa has been dressing so stylishly throughout her pregnancy

The party was quite the soirée – with Spencer's pregnant wife Vogue Williams, who is also expecting her first baby in attendance, with some Made in Chelsea starts including Jamie Laing and Oliver Proudlock. Newlyweds Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor.

Pippa wore the 'O'Keefee Dress' by Miss Patina, £79

Last month, in her Waitrose Weekend magazine column, Pippa revealed her favourite workout regime.

Loading the player...

She explained: "Swimming throughout pregnancy offers a wonderful feeling of weightlessness. From personal experience, I'd confidently say I find it has been the most enjoyable and rewarding form of exercise since I found out I was expecting. It's comforting to know that it's safe throughout pregnancy and you don’t need to adapt and change too much (unlike most other sports)."

MORE: Duchess Meghan just wore the same £27 clutch bag as Pippa Middleton

Also in the issue, the pregnant star showed off her bump in a swimsuit by Sweaty Betty, which turned out to be a sale item and priced at £59. Designed in an oxblood colour with colour block panels, it predictably sold out soon after Pippa wore it.

READ: The espadrilles Pippa Middleton is obsessed with - and the Countess of Wessex has a pair too!