The Duchess of Cornwall is forever touring the country on variety of engagements, and always manages to look sleek and polished at every stop. However, it must be incredibly hard for the royal to stand around all day in high heels. How does she do it? Well, now we know! The wife of Prince Charles is rarely seen without her nude high heels which are made with an on-trend block heel. Her chosen shoes are by Sole Bliss – a brand that constructs shoes for women that suffer from bunions. Duchess Camilla is a fan of the 'Ingrid' heels in caramel leather which cost £149. The shoes have a round-toe heel for wide feet and provide expert comfort with a fashionable twist.

The range took five years of research and development to create the perfect solution for uncomfortable bunions. The brand uses patent-pending Juane Technology - which provides an invisible stretch panel to support the bunion area, whilst three layers of quality memory foam cushion contour and protect the foot.

The memory foam pad also prevent the foot pronating, which can lead to additional discomfort. How clever?

If you are looking for something a little more statement-like for a night on the town, the brand has released a new range for AW18 that includes pops of bold colour and striking animal print as well as velvet brocade detailing and glitter block heels, meaning you can light up the dancefloor and cut some serious shapes, without your feet hurting.

The mother-of-two was last seen in July, on a visit to the Sandringham Flower Show with Charles. The Duchess rewore one of her favourite paisley printed dresses for her day out, and carried a coordinating cream parasol to shade her from the blistering heat. The parasol reminded us of the Duchess of Cambridge, who famously carried one during her royal tour of Asia in 2012.

