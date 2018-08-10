The Queen's favourite handbag brand just dropped a colour you wouldn't expect – and we bet Her Majesty will love it Prices start from £1200

Wherever the Queen goes – so does her classic black handbag, which is by Launer London. All the brand's bags are instantly recognisable - they have a distinctively structured shape, a top handle and the brand's logo in gold on the front catch. According to reports, the monarch owns an incredible 200 of them! Launer holds a royal warrant and has been supplying the royal family with leather goods since 1968, so it's safe to say, the brand is an utmost favourite of Her Majesty. Although she tends to stick to black, the brand have released their new AW18 collection and there are some amazing new colours to swoon over as well as some small, miniature designs that are just too adorable.

The Queen always carries a Launer handbag

If the Queen is up for Packing a punch with a vibrant new handbag, the AW18 line injects paint-box brights, including sky blue, orange and red.

Viola, £1200

The 'Traviata' that the Queen has in black now has a 'sister' bag called the Mini Judi and it takes miniature to a new level – the compact size features a yellow side panel and an orange top flap.

We love the fresh update for AW18

Starting at £1200, the bags are total keepsakes and we think the royals won't be stuck as to what to get HRH for Christmas this year! The Duchess of Cornwall has clearly taking inspiration from her mother-in-law – last month the wife of Prince Charles stepped out with a clutch bag by Launer.

At the RAF centenary event which was held at Westminster Abbey, Camilla dazzled in a cream cocktail-style dress, a matching cream hat and carried a cream clutch bag called the ‘Lulu-Bone White’ which retails at £950.

In March, fashion fans went crazy when The Queen celebrated the diamond jubilee of the Aga Khan at Windsor Castle. Making a statement in a fuchsia pink frock, her accessory game was strong – her regular handbag was replaced with a bright metallic gold version, proving she certainly has the Midas touch when it comes to style.

