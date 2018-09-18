Princess Diana's favourite designer just launched a jewellery line; and it's not as expensive as you think Royally-approved gems for less

Princess Diana's incredible style is unforgettable. In fact, she had such a fabulous wardrobe brimming with designer clothes, we bet it was hard for her to pick a favourite look. But the royal did have a handful of designers that she regularly wore and built up a special relationship with – and one of these was Amanda Wakeley. One of the most memorable designs that Diana wore by Amanda was a skirt suit. back in the 90s. Expertly tailored in sumptuous jewel tones, Diana made a massive statement when she wore it. Now, the designer has produced her first ever jewellery collection and you can buy it at QVC! The six-piece line includes three chandelier-style earrings and three pendants, and they are the perfect gems to update your look. What’s more, with prices starting from £80, they won’t break the bank either.

Diana loved Amanda Wakeley's power suits

Speaking to British Vogue, Amanda said of Prince William and Harry's mother: "She never expected the red-carpet treatment, she'd always just drop the shop, looking at the clothes as other customers were there – even during the sale. My strongest impression of her style was bumping into her at the Harbour club. She was in her exercise kit and she’d thrown one of my cashmere sweatshirts with the satin cuffs on it. To me that was such a perfect image of her – that sweater and those long brown legs."

£80, Amanda Wakeley @ QVCuk.com

The Duchess of Sussex may have taken inspiration from her late mother-in-law. In March, whilst heading to the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey, Meghan stunned onlookers in Amanda's 'Springsteen' navy dress and a matching crisp white coat which was worth £900.

MORE: Lady Kitty Spencer wears a black revenge dress just like her aunt Princess Diana and it looks incredible

It was the first item she had ever worn the designer – which actually prompted lots of rumours that the former Suits star would choose the designer to make her wedding dress.

READ: Think the Kardashians started off the cycling shorts trend? It was actually Princess Diana