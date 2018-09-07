Lady Kitty Spencer wears a black revenge dress just like her aunt Princess Diana and it looks incredible The model looks stunning in her latest outfit

The fabulous life of Lady Kitty Spencer! We can hardly keep up with the glamorous model, who has visited Saint Tropez and Positano during the summer, and she's now in Moscow, celebrating with Bulgari – the high-end jewellery brand she works with. Decked out in a selection of the brands finest jewels, the 27-year-old looked stunning at the glittering bash which took place at the Kremlin Museum in the Russian capital. Kitty shared lots of behind the scenes snaps on her Instagram feed of the night, including the mouth-watering three course dinner and sumptuous Roman décor. However, we were more excited about her stunning outfit! The event must have been a black-tie affair as the model looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder Dolce & Gabbana gown which featured a sheer skirt and a body-skimming cut. Paired with her glittery jewellery and sexy high heels, it was quite the ensemble and we have no doubt that the cousin of Prince William and Harry turned heads when she wore it.

Kitty looked stunning in Moscow

There's something else we noticed too – her dress looked very similar to the 'revenge dress' that the late Diana, Princess of Wales wore to the Serpentine summer party in 1994. Kitty's aunt created headlines when she stepped out in the iconic Christina Stambolian black dress with its off-the-shoulder neckline and body skimming fit. Maybe Kitty has taken inspiration from the famous gown?

Loading the player...

Bulgari often has amazing events to celebrate their stunning jewellery and the event that Kitty attended was to launch the opening of its first exhibition.

MORE: Lady Kitty Spencer 'does a Meghan' and shows off her freckles in stunning new snap

The exhibit features over 500 dazzling jewels from its Heritage Collection and has been hailed as a 'tribute to femininity'.

Princess Diana wore a similar dress in 1994

The party was held in the museum's Pashkov House, and guests included Alicia Vikander, Eva Green, as well as digital influencers Helena Bordon, Giorgia Tordini, Gilda Ambrosio, Kristina Bazan and Caro Daur.

READ: Lady Kitty Spencer's statement necklace is so fabulous, you will want it in your jewellery box ASAP