Think the Kardashians started off the cycling shorts trend? It was actually Princess Diana

The cycling shorts trend is a tricky one – and a topic that often arouses deep discussion. Some people feel they are best suited to a gruelling workout, others – like the Kardashians – think differently; donning the super-tight separates as part of their glam wardrobe. In fact, many fashionistas have hailed the world's biggest reality family as the pioneers for the trend – giving it a new, modern edge. However, it was the late Diana, Princess of Wales who arguably wore the trend first – back in 1995. The stunning blonde was snapped leaving the Chelsea Harbour Club, looking like the poster girl for glam gym attire. Teaming her pair of orange cycling shorts with a close-fit, boxy sweatshirt, a black bag and trainers, she looked impossibly polished and fans at the time went wild for her dressed-down look. We wonder if the mother of Princes William and Harry knew at the time they would become one of 2018's most-talked about fashion item?

Princess Diana wore cycling shorts in 1995

Kim Kardashian's cycling shorts attract so much attention, they deserve their own Instagram account. She has added them into her glam wardrobe at the start of the year, teaming them with pretty much everything from leather jackets, oversize sweatshirts crew-neck tops and high heels.

Kim Kardashian has worn cycling shorts on numerous occasions

Hers are usually from husband Kanye West’s Yeezy Collection, and will set you back around £200.

Kylie Jenner wore a glitzy pair of cycling shorts for her 21st birthday party

Kylie Jenner recently got in on the act – although she went one step further. At her glamorous 21st birthday bash, the mother of baby Stormi headed to Delilah's in LA with her sisters and momager Kris, and wore a pair of the glitziest cycling shorts we have ever seen.

Initially, we thought she had slipped into a pink, skin-tight bodysuit, but it was actually a top and shorts combo for the glam beauty mogul. The CEO of Kylie Cosmetics enjoyed the look so much that she donned a white pair days later.

