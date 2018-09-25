Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall nails the tartan trend in stylish top and blazer combo 'Check' out Camilla's latest look

The Duchess of Cornwall visited Edinburgh on Monday afternoon for a church music premiere and looked fabulous in a dark, bottle green ensemble that was emblazoned with a contrasting white tartan print. The show was called Requiem:The Souls of Righteous and was performed by the National Youth Choir of Scotland. We loved the wide lapel detail which gave the whole ensemble a classic look. The blazer came complete with statement buttons with handy front pockets and the skirt even had two delicate pleats at the hem. Prince Charles's wife teamed her latest look with a terracotta clutch bag and matching court shoes and proceeded to add a bold pearl necklace with a silver diamond clasp at the centre. Camilla's trademark bouffant was looking full and voluminous and natural makeup was applied to highlight her features.

Camilla looked terrific in tartan

According to online fashion site Fashionista, tartan has been described as one of 2018's breakout micro fashion trends which has filtered onto the high street, so Camilla is bang up to date with her wardrobe.

Holly Willoughby knows this too - she stepped out in tartan head-to-toe at the TV Choice Awards earlier this month, opting for a swish suit by Parisian designer Claudie Pierlot. Made with a striking berry colour palette, the checked print was made up of plum, white and grey squares and featured black lapels and double-breasted buttons.

The last time we saw the royal was on an official visit to the Mackintosh at the Willow tearooms in Glasgow two weeks ago. Accompanying her husband Prince Charles, the mother-of-two looked fabulous in a powder blue blazer and pleated skirt that was both feminine and smart. She accessorised with her favourite dove-grey tote bag, jewelled necklace and pale grey high heel shoes and onlookers commented how lovely and tanned she looked after her summer break.

