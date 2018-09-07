Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall shows off her holiday glow in pale blue skirt suit We love Camilla's latest look

The Duchess of Cornwall looked in the mood for the weekend on Friday afternoon as she was pictured visiting the Mackintosh at the Willow tea rooms in Glasgow. Accompanying her husband Prince Charles, the 71-year-old looked in great spirits as she made her way through the streets of the city, before stepping inside the newly refurbished tea rooms and we have to say, Camilla looked better than ever, stunning onlookers in her powder blue blazer and pleated skirt. The royal's well put-together ensemble gave her a perfectly polished look that was both feminine and smart. As always, the Duchess was the master of accessories and added her favourite dove-grey tote bag, jewelled necklace and pale grey high heel shoes. A pair of pearl drop earrings were also added into the mix, just seen as her hair swished in the breeze. Speaking of Camilla's locks, her bouffant mane looked full, shiny and voluminous, and complimented her golden tan.

Charles and Camilla looked chic in Glasgow

Pale blue is a great colour for blondes, and the mother-of-two knows this, having worn the shade many times before. According to online site She Knows, Colour Expert Jill Kirsh explains: "Not everyone can pull off pastels, but pale blondes can! Mint green, baby blue and colours with a blue or grey undertone flatter like no other."

Loading the player...

Having said that, there are certain shades that perhaps Camilla should leave at home: "Cooler colours — like mint or olive green — when worn by someone with warm blonde hair can grey the skin and make highlights look yellow and brassy," Jill warns.

MORE: The Duchess of Cornwall has an extremely clever style tip – and you will be surprised how often she uses it

It's been a busy week for the stylish Duchess. On Wednesday she headed to see the newly refurbished 'Maiden' yacht along the River Thames and wore an A-line white and blue frock which nodded at the nautical vibes and was very appropriate for her day at sea.

READ: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is ready for a day at sea in gorgeous nautical outfit