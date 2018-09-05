Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is ready for a day at sea in gorgeous nautical outfit Sailor style for Camilla…

The Duchess of Cornwall looked to be enjoying herself on Wednesday afternoon as she visited the newly refurbished 'Maiden' yacht along the River Thames with husband Prince Charles. The royal couple visited the newly refurbished yacht used by the first all-female crew to sail in the Whitbread Round the World Race, in which they finished second in 1990. Accompanied by Princess Haya of Jordan, the 71-year-old royal looked fabulous as she walked along the decking in a navy blue and white A-line dress. The fancy frock featured long white sleeves and contrasting blue skirt – with the hem finishing at the knee. Instead of her favourite nude high heel shoes, Camilla added terracotta-toned court shoes and accessorised with a pearl necklace that came complete with a large broach clasp. Her makeup was as flawless as always and she added delicate pearl drop earrings which proved the perfect finishing touch.

Duchess Camilla looked fab in her sailor-style dress

We last saw the mother-of-two in July when she visited the Sandringham Flower Show. Duchess Camilla dressed perfectly for the UK heatwave when she wore a paisley-printed floaty dress, which she accessorised with nude high heels, a glittering necklace and a parasol to shade her from the harsh summer sun.

Charles and Camilla were on their last joint engagement before their summer holidays and her parasol was quite the talking point! Engaging with the crowd, one woman told the royal: "You look lovely and cool." The Duchess chuckled, and replied: "I'm not sure that will be the case when I get to the end of this," making reference to the hot weather.

Camilla isn't the only royal partial to a parasol - when the Duchess of Cambridge visited a war memorial in Singapore on the royal tour of Asia in 2012, she too stayed cool by carrying one.

