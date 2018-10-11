Loved Kate Middleton velvet shoes? We've found the best high street dupe and you won't be able to tell the difference Step out like Kate...

How sensational did the Duchess of Cambridge look on Wednesday night? We are still overwhelmed with her latest look. Opening the Victoria and Albert Museum's new photography centre, the mother-of-three wore an embellished bouclé-tweed midi dress by Erdem which retails at £1,395. The 36-year-old royal teamed it with a crimson belt and a selection of statement brooches as well as pair of shoulder-grazing statement earrings. But is was her shoes that we couldn't get enough of - and they were made for the autumn! Kate, wore the Jimmy Choo Romy shoes in a sharp oxblood shade and best of all, they were made in a sumptuous velvet. How gorgeous! Priced at £495 though, they aren't the cheapest item on the menu.

Kate's shoes are by Jimmy Choo, £495

But don't worry, we have found a pair that literally look EXACTLY the same, and they will set you back a cheaper £195 from L.K. Bennett - which coincidentally, is one of the royal's favourite high street stores. Holly Willoughby even wore the shoes on Monday's episode of This Morning, teaming her burgundy jumper and leather skirt with the deep raspberry velvet pumps.

£195, L.K.Bennett

Kate has been a long-time fan of high street brand L.K. Bennett, first rocking the Sledge high heel pumps in 2011. The nude staples quickly became her go-to shoes and it's easy to see why - they are comfortable, durable, and ideal if you want to add a polished tone to your outfit.

Loading the player...

And, if you have a wedding or party to head to where you will be spending a while on your feet, they are just what the doctor ordered!

MORE: Sisters Kate and Pippa Middleton love this affordable bag brand and now we want everything

The £195 shoes have always been available in the iconic nude hue, but you can now also get them in blue, pastel pink and classic black.

READ: Kate Middleton recycles her favourite Emilia Wickstead dress at the Global Mental Health Summit