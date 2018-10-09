Kate Middleton recycles her favourite Emilia Wickstead dress at the Global Mental Health Summit The wife of Prince William looks as gorgeous as ever

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for her second engagement since returning from maternity leave, attending the first Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit - which is an initiative to help improve mental health around the world. Dressed for the momentous occasion; the mother-of-three looked incredible in a lilac, fit and flare dress by Emilia Wickstead. She first wore the striking design when she was pictured leaving Berlin for Hamburg as part of the Royal Tour in 2017. Kate wore her trademark brunette hair - which looked like it had had a smattering of copper low lights - in a loose, lightly curled style, and brown eyeshadow, a subtle flick of mascara and nude lipgloss highlighted her pretty features. The wife of Prince William looked to be in great spirits as she arrived.

Duchess Kate looked stunning in purple

The event was attended by political figures, experts and policy makers who proceeded to discuss issues such as how to deal with the stigma attached to mental health - a subject very close to the royal's heart. A major policy up for discussion was the declaration committing to putting mental health on an equal footing with physical health. The royal pair have long been involved in mental health initiatives through their Heads Together campaign.

Duchess Kate only returned to royal duties last week after taking maternity leave with little Prince Louis. Even though she was dressed down in her most casual attire at a forest school in London, she still looked incredible, stepping out in her favourite Zara jeans and a patterned shirt by Joseph.

Her choice of boots hit the headlines that day too - the 'Long Leather Tassel Boots' from Penelope Chilvers, retail for £475 from the high-end brand. Kate first wore them almost 15 years ago whilst a student at St Andrew's University, and has been seen in them ever since. The style is simple and classic - there's no over embellishment, no painful heel as they are sturdy, they are plain, timeless and easy to wear with a skirt, dress or trousers. No wonder Kate keeps reverting back to them! Recycling fashion at its best.

