Kate Middleton and Queen Letizia both own this stunning piece of jewellery One for your Christmas list?

Queen Letizia of Spain and the Duchess of Cambridge are often compared when it comes to their sense of style. Not only do they look highly similar with their chestnut brown hair and pretty features, but they both love classically cut clothes in bold colours and never fail to look expertly polished at all times. It also appears they mirror each other when it comes to jewellery too! We have noticed that both royals have a pair of drop earrings from British jewellers Links of London. The Hope Egg earrings are designed in a delicate drop shape and are decorated with white topaz detail. They are priced at £325, which admittedly, isn't cheap – but they could be deemed as a great birthday present idea if you were looking for something extra-special or wanted an excuse to save up for a treat! Letizia has worn the gems on countless occasions, and we remember when Kate wore the jewels on a trip to Fortnum & Mason in 2012. The timeless pair are still available online and are a great seller for the brand.

Kate wore the Hope Egg earrings by Links of London in 2012

Duchess Kate has a hugely impressive jewellery collection – in fact, her earrings especially are not to be missed – she has an incredible set of gems that we wish we could raid.

Queen Letizia of Spain also has the same pair

A mix of high street, royal heirlooms and mid-range pieces, she has a set for every occasion. One pair we were particularly taken with was her floral pearl floret earrings she wore to the christening of Prince Louis in July.

£325, Links of London

The wife of Prince William’s pear clusters were from Cassandra Goad and priced at a whopping £4,360!

MORE: L.K.Bennett just released an amazing pair of trainers - and we bet Kate Middleton will snap them up

Each pearl featured its own small diamond in the centre, surrounded by gold. They are described online on the brand's site: "Cavolfiore studs in 18ct yellow gold and set with seven pearls set with diamonds (0.3cts)." We can dream…

READ: Get Kate Middleton's look: here's a £65 dupe of her white Self Portrait dress