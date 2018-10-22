Queen Letizia of Spain is ravishing in red lace, but have we seen it before? This dress is so flattering

Oh be still our beating heart! Queen Letizia of Spain really knows how to dress to impress, and at the recent event to celebrate the Princess of Asturias Awards in Oviedo, northern Spain, she wowed everyone in a Carolina Herrera bright red lace dress. This is one of Queen Letizia's favourite labels, and in fact, she has worn this dress before – proving that a beautiful dress should get more than one outing. She was previously spotted in the same frock last summer, when she celebrated the country's 40th anniversary of the return to free elections. It features a sleeveless cut, fitted top and full skirt, with alternating lace and solid panels for a flattering fit.

Queen Letizia teamed the dress with a bronzed makeup palette

This time, the Spanish royal teamed her favourite red frock with a pair of nude Prada court shoes, diamond and ruby diamonds and loose, wavy hair. She went for a glamorous makeup look consisting of bronzed eyes and a matte lip. When she wore the dress last summer she opted to wear her hair in a smart chignon and added a pair of drop earrings, proving that all it takes is a refresh of hair and accessories to really switch up a look.

The Asturias Awards are named after Letizia and husband King Felipe's daughter Leonor, 12, who is heir to the Spanish throne and holds the title of Princess of Asturias. The annual annual awrds are presented to individuals or organisations who make notable achievements in the sciences, humanities, and public affairs. Later in the evening, the 45-year-old changed into a more dramatic, glamorous look to switch up the atmosphere. She wore an incredible beaded gown by Spanish designer Felipe Varela, which she teamed with black peep toe heeled shoes and a matching clutch bag by Magrit and added a statement pair of diamond stud earrings. She wore her hair straight and sleek in a dramatic side parting and opted for a smokey eye.

