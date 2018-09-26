Queen Letizia turns heads in tweed - just like the Duchess of Cambridge's most memorable dress Tweed is a popular choice for the royal family

Many people consider Queen Letizia of Spain one of the most stylish european royals and it's easy to see why. She always looks immaculate and constantly showcases classic pieces we could all work into our wardrobe. On Wednesday afternoon, the 46-year-old welcomed guests to Madrid for the 30th anniversary of the incoming women in the civil guard event and we are obsessed with her gorgeous tweed outfit by Hugo Boss. The mother-of-two wore a tweed jacket which was cut into a boxy fit with black piping and matching skirt in an off-white and red shade which is priced at £380 online. She wore a classic black polo neck underneath her ensemble and added black high heels with a trendy clear transparent strap.

Queen Letizia looked fabulous in a Hugo Boss tweed suit

The Duchess of Cambridge loves boucle and tweed too, and Letizia's outfit reminded us of the iconic Gucci tweed dress that Prince William's wife wore in 2017 when she opened the latest Victoria and Albert exhibition.

The Duchess of Cambridge also loves tweed

Fans went wild for her tweed frock which was cut that little bit shorter than her usual over-the-knee hemlines. It came complete with the brand's signature Web trim in black and red and some gold statement buttons were added into the mix. It retailed at a cool £2000 and predictably sold out immediately.

Queen Letizia was the epitome of #shoegoals on Monday, when she appeared at a special event in Madrid for World Cancer day wearing a pair of high heels that featured this season's hottest trend - snakeskin.

The royal's sssexy shoes are by Spanish brand Magrit, which is known for its edgy, embellished styles. The classic, pointed court design featured an extra-high heel and were emblazoned in distinctive black, white and grey print. The statement stamps stood out against the rest of her low-key outfit, giving the overall ensemble a contemporary edge.

