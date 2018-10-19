Queen Letizia just wore a £25 Zara checked top and it's so chic We all love a bargain - even the royal family!

On Thursday, the gorgeous Queen Letizia of Spain attended an awards ceremony and looked as stylish as ever. The royal welcomed US filmmaker Martin Scorsese during an homage event for Scorsese in Oviedo, Asturias, in northern Spain. The 46-year-old wore classic tailored black trousers by Hugo Boss and shocked fans in a £25.99 checked top from high street store Zara! The sleeveless round neck number featured a matching fabric belt around the waist, a flared hem with side slits and a fastening at the back. It was made in a trendy Prince of Wales check and looked superb on the Spanish royal. Letizia completed the look with a black studded bag by Valentino (a Letizia style blog says it's a Uterque bag), and a pair of Prada heels. She added a glamorous pair of Gold&Roses stud earrings and wore her sleek locks in a straight style, pulled back from her face, showing off her autumnal-toned makeup.

Queen Letizia looked stunning in her top and trousers combo

The fashionable royal loves a high street steal and recently caused a stir when she was spotted in a dress by Spanish high street label Massimo Dutti.

£25.99, Zara

The £100 white ankle-length number featured a navy square pattern and promptly sold out from the brand's website. See, everyone loves a royally-approved bargain!

Last week, the royal stepped out with her two daughters at their country's national day, looking very well put together in coordinating outfits. Leonor - who is heir to the Spanish throne - wore an elegant red tartan knee-length dress while her 11-year-old sister Sofia opted for a similar style frock in pale blue. Both the princesses wore matching flat Mary Jane shoes – red for Leonor and blue for Sofia.

The event the trio were at commemorates the day Christopher Columbus set sail for the Americas. Letizia wore an elegant blush pink Varela dress featuring a drop waist and a floaty midi-length skirt featuring layers of tulle and lace. She accessorised with a leather waist belt, a matching fitted blazer, a dusky pink clutch bag and a pair of Magrit court shoes in the same shade.

