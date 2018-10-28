Meghan Markle steps out in £35 ASOS maternity dress as she arrives in New Zealand It's still in stock – but we can't imagine it will be for long!

The Duchess of Sussex has proven that she can spot a good bargain when she sees one! On Sunday after touching down in New Zealand, Meghan stepped off the plane wearing in a £35 maternity dress from high-street favourite ASOS. Meghan wore the 'wiggle midi dress' in black, which featured a scoop neck and short cuff sleeves. What's more, the design is still in stock in size 18 on the brand's website, but we can't imagine it will stay that way for much longer! The pregnant royal teamed her dress with a Karen Walker check trench coat and Sarah Flint pumps.

Meghan Markle looked stylish in a black maternity dress from ASOS

This was Meghan's second outfit change. Royal watchers had seen the Duchess step onto the plane in Australia hours earlier dressed in a burgundy Hugo Boss dress. The design had a high neck and long sleeves, and was teamed with a pair of gorgeous nude heels by Aquazzura and a chain saddle bag by Cuyana. The 37-year-old accessorised with delicate jewellery and simple studs in her ears. Beauty wise, she kept the look simple with a bouncy blowdry, and kept to her signature beauty look of glowing skin, smoky eyes and a nude, glossy lip.

The Duchess changed into a Gabriela Hearst gown for the evening

After arriving in New Zealand, Prince Harry and Meghan had another action-packed day ahead of them. Meghan even received a special gift from a young royal fan who had made Meghan a homemade red rose brooch with gold accent. Alexandra MacKay, ten, was delighted when Meghan attached the brooch to her Karen Walker trench coat. Alexandra said that Meghan had asked her how she had made the gift, and how long it had taken her. "I want to be a fashion designer when I grow up - this is a good start," she said.

The day ended with a state reception at Government house, which celebrated 125 years since women were able to vote. New Zealand was the first country to allow the vote, and Meghan – who wore a gorgeous gown by sustainable fashion label Gabriela Hearst – gave a short speech during the evening.

