Duchess Meghan is chic in crimson as she watches Invictus basketball final with Prince Harry We love her casual-cool looks!

The Duchess of Sussex returned to the Invictus Games on Saturday, to sit court-side with Prince Harry and watch the nail-biting wheelchair basketball final. Meghan looked stunning in the poppy-red peplum top, which she teamed with her Royal British Legion poppy pin, just like Prince Harry. The wrap top is a knitted design by Scanlan Theodore, which she teamed with what's thought to be her favourite Outland jeans and a pair of Sarah Flint heels. She also pulled her hair back into another new style, choosing a half-up look with a bun. Love.

Meghan's Invictus outfit

Harry and Meghan are back in Sydney to see the final few events of the Invictus Games, after spending four whirlwind days in Fiji and Tonga. Later on Saturday evening, they will return for the closing ceremony, where we imagine Meghan will be dressed in her finery once again! The Prince is due to give a speech, and the event will also see the couple's wedding choir, The Kingdom Choir, take to the stage.

The royal couple's return to Australia wasn't without a little drama, with the pilot of their plane having to abort their landing just seconds before hitting the tarmac – due to another aircraft being in the way. And, despite arriving 45 minutes later than scheduled, the parents-to-be headed straight to a glamorous awards ceremony after they finally landed, with Meghan wowing in a stunning Oscar De La Renta gown.

The royal couple were happy to greet fans as they made their way to their seats

Meghan has wowed us throughout the tour with her outfit choices – particularly on formal occasions. After arriving in Tonga, she looked sensational in a white Theia gown for a welcome reception with His Majesty King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipau-u – once again wearing the stunning aquamarine ring that belonged to Princess Diana (first worn at her royal wedding reception, of course).

And in Fiji, perhaps Meghan's most unforgettable outfit so far was the jaw-dropping Safiyaa gown she wore to a state reception – her first-ever royal gown, at that! With five days left of the royal tour, there's plenty more time for another show-stopper – next stop, New Zealand…