Duchess Meghan wows in tuxedo dress at Invictus Games closing ceremony with Prince Harry Another flawless look, don't you think?

The Duchess of Sussex arrived for her final engagement in Sydney on Saturday evening – attending the glittering Invictus Games closing ceremony with husband Prince Harry. For such a special occasion, she wore an olive green tuxedo-style dress by Antonio Berardi – teaming it with a pair of nude heels and gold jewellery. Gorgeous! She chose to wear her hair in a chic updo, too, mirroring the hairstyles she has often chosen for more formal events during the tour. The tuxedo silhouette is one Meghan loves, having worn it for a number of official events - it was also memorably a favourite style of the late Princess Diana.

Meghan looked gorgeous in the tuxedo dress

The ceremony will see their wedding choir, The Kingdom Choir, perform – so no doubt it will be a very memorable moment for the royal couple. The Invictus Games are particularly sentimental to Meghan and Harry, not only because of Prince Harry's passion for improving the lives of injured servicemen and women, but also because they made their first official appearance together at 2017's event. What a difference a year makes!

Earlier on Saturday, the pair also attended the wheelchair basketball finals of the tournament, see their home nations the United Kingdom and the United States both take to the court to compete for medals. Meghan looked gorgeous in a crimson peplum top, which she teamed with her Royal British Legion poppy pin, just like her husband. The wrap top is a knitted design by Scanlan Theodore, which she teamed with what's thought to be her favourite Outland jeans and a pair of Sarah Flint heels.

She also wore her hair in a side-swept style

Both Meghan and Prince Harry are also due to give speeches at the closing ceremony, which will celebrate the outstanding achievements and inspiring spirit of all the Invictus competitors. What a way to end the royal couple's time in Australia! They are due to jet off to New Zealand on Sunday, where they will carry on their tour – let the outfit changes continue…

