The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were all smiles as they said goodbye to Sydney, ready to embark on the final leg of their trip to New Zealand. Meghan dressed her growing baby bump in burgundy Hugo Boss midi dress with a high neck and long sleeves. She teamed her ensemble with a pair of gorgeous nude heels by Aquazzura and a chain saddle bag by Cuyana. The 37-year-old accessorised with delicate jewellery and simple studs in her ears. Beauty wise, she kept the look simple with a bouncy blowdry, and kept to her signature beauty look of glowing skin, smoky eyes and a nude, glossy lip.

Meghan looked stylish as she waved goodbye to Australia

The flight to Wellington was no doubt a special one for the royals as they were joined on the plane with a number of the New Zealand Invictus Games competitors.

Meghan's royal tour wardrobe has been exceptional so far! From colourful dresses to cool casuals, and even some showstopper gowns - she has really upped her game! The former actress mixed new items with select recycled pieces, and looked picture perfect with every outing. She even introduced us all to an Australian fashion designer she loved - Martin Grant. The mum-to-be wore three of his beautiful pieces on the trip, and now we’re wondering which New Zealand designers she'll be loving over the next few days. There was one blip however, the stylish royal left a label on her Self Portrait dress which made headlines all around the world. The 'fashion faux-pas' was a rare occurrence for the Duchess, who is usually faultless at all times.

On arrival, Harry and Meghan will be whisked off to Government House - the residence of the Governor-General of New Zealand, Dame Patsy Reddy - for a traditional welcome ceremony. We're expecting more fabulous looks over the next few days. Be sure to make HELLO! Your daily destination for all the latest goings-on during the royal tour.

