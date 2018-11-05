VIDEO: The royals who've nailed maternity style! From Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle & Zara Tindall Prepare for some seriously chic royal bumps

Though the royals always look chic, their maternity style is particularly on point. Throughout the royal tour of the south pacific, the Duchess of Sussex has showcased her bump in an astounding array of fabulous dresses from monochrome Oscar de la Renta in Sydney, to that azure blue Safiyaa gown in Fiji. Meghan’s sister-in-law, The Duchess of Cambridge, also was a pro at maternity style. While pregnant with baby Louis, she wore green Jenny Packham for a conference on mental health. When she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte, the Duchess stunned in a blue coat by Seraphine, one of her favourite maternity brands. Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall also had impeccable maternity style, attending the royal wedding back in May while heavily pregnant with daughter Lena. For the best royal maternity style, watch the video below.

